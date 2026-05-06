Mississippi State Gets Momentum Boost Before Auburn Arrives

Well, that was competitive for all of 20 minutes.

No. 11 Mississippi State beat Nicholls 21-6 in its final midweek game of the season, and the Bulldogs made the most of it.

They hit six home runs, including a two‑out grand slam from Jacob Parker that capped a 12‑run first inning. Four more runs came on homers after that, and Ace Reese added a solo shot in the fourth and a three‑run homer in the fifth.

Mississippi State didn't have to rely entirely on the long ball, though. Gehrig Frei, Parker and Reese got an RBI single, Blake Bevis scored one on a double, and Noah Sullivan drew a bases loaded walk.

Truthfully, Mississippi State didn’t need much beyond the opening frame. Nicholls jumped ahead 2-0 on a first‑inning homer and scored five runs off Chris Billingsley Jr., but that was the extent of the pressure.

The Bulldogs didn’t get the same dominance on the mound that they got from their bats. They struck out just nine batters, a home run and two doubles. But they accomplished the main goal. They used only three pitchers (Billingsley, Jack Gleason and Parker Rhodes) which keeps most of the bullpen fresh for the weekend.

That matters with a Thursday start coming after a taxing weekend in Austin for the bullpen.

OUT OF THE PARK(er) 🏟️



A grand slam from Jacob Parker to put the Dawgs up 12-2!#NCAABaseball x 🎥 SECN+ / @HailStateBB pic.twitter.com/rHzRLbnYYn — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 6, 2026

What also matters is the chance for Mississippi State to feel good about its swings again. Midweek games are where hitters find that groove, and the Bulldogs did enough to walk away with some of that momentum.

Whether that momentum carries over in the penultimate weekend of the regular season remains to be seen.

Pitching Decisions

WP: Jack Gleason (4-1), 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K

LP: Austin Vargas (0-3), 0.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 WP

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Reed Stallman: 4-5, 4 R, 5 RBI, 1 2B, 2 HR

Ace Reese: 4-5, 3 R, 6 RBI, 2 HR

Jacob Parker: 3-5, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Drew Wyers: 2-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB

Next Up

Mississippi State has a quick turnaround before hosting No. 6 Auburn on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

No rotations have been announced yet, but it’s worth watching when they come out. A Thursday opener cuts a day off the normal routine, and if either team sticks with its usual order, it could shift how their starters line up.