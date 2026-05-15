How to Watch: No. 13 Mississippi State at No. 10 Texas A&M

Two games is all that remains in the 2026 regular season and No. 13 Mississippi State is right where it needs to be.

The Bulldogs have at least a first round bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament and will likely host a NCAA Regional. From there, they're not left with a long road to reach their big goals.

But all of that has to wait another two days. Mississippi State and No. 10 Texas A&M will continue its weekend series finale Friday night at Blue Bell Park. Here's everything to

Game One Recap

Mississippi State blew open its series opener at Texas A&M with a 13‑run third inning and held on for an 18-11 win Thursday night in College Station.

The Bulldogs sent 17 batters to the plate in the frame, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 13-2 lead and never giving it back.

Jacob Parker delivered the biggest swing with a three‑run homer and later added a two‑run double, finishing with five RBIs.

Tomas Valincius improved to 9-2, striking out seven over five innings, while the bullpen handled the late push from the Aggies.

Mississippi State piled up 20 hits, including home runs from Parker, Vytas Valincius, Kevin Milewski and Ace Reese, and added insurance throughout the middle innings to stay comfortably in front.

Game won in Aggieland pic.twitter.com/Egzdrz2Ksl — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) May 15, 2026

Starting Pitchers

RHP Duke Stone vs. RHP Weston Moss

Stone: 6-1, 4.65 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 62 IP, 65 H, 35 R, 32 ER, 24 BB, 85 SO, .269 Opp. BA

Moss: 4-2, 5.67 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 54 IP, 56 H, 35 R, 34 ER, 18 BB, 54 SO, .269 Opp. BA

On the mound in Aggieland pic.twitter.com/QayFRwSst1 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) May 13, 2026

Weather Forecast

Weather conditions Friday in Texas are similar to what was in Thursday's forecast. Whether that leads to another night of double-digit runs scored remains to be seen. The National Weather Service forecast is "partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph," during the day and "Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph," at night.

How to Watch: No. 13 Mississippi State at No. 10 Texas A&M

Who: No. 13 Mississippi State Bulldogs (39-14, 16-12 SEC) at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies (37-13, 16-11 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Where: Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 25-23

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 18, Texas A&M 11 (Thursday)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 6 Auburn, 13-2 (7 innings)

Last time out, Aggies: lost to No. 20 Ole Miss, 6-5

Mississippi State

All available.

Texas A&M

Out

P #12 Josh Stewart

P #20 Aiden Sims

P #28 Caden McCoy

Game Time Decision

IF/P #2 Nico Partida