How To Watch No. 13 Mississippi State At No. 10 Texas A&M, Game 2
Two games is all that remains in the 2026 regular season and No. 13 Mississippi State is right where it needs to be.
The Bulldogs have at least a first round bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament and will likely host a NCAA Regional. From there, they're not left with a long road to reach their big goals.
But all of that has to wait another two days. Mississippi State and No. 10 Texas A&M will continue its weekend series finale Friday night at Blue Bell Park. Here's everything to
Game One Recap
Mississippi State blew open its series opener at Texas A&M with a 13‑run third inning and held on for an 18-11 win Thursday night in College Station.
The Bulldogs sent 17 batters to the plate in the frame, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 13-2 lead and never giving it back.
Jacob Parker delivered the biggest swing with a three‑run homer and later added a two‑run double, finishing with five RBIs.
Tomas Valincius improved to 9-2, striking out seven over five innings, while the bullpen handled the late push from the Aggies.
Mississippi State piled up 20 hits, including home runs from Parker, Vytas Valincius, Kevin Milewski and Ace Reese, and added insurance throughout the middle innings to stay comfortably in front.
Starting Pitchers
RHP Duke Stone vs. RHP Weston Moss
- Stone: 6-1, 4.65 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 62 IP, 65 H, 35 R, 32 ER, 24 BB, 85 SO, .269 Opp. BA
- Moss: 4-2, 5.67 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 54 IP, 56 H, 35 R, 34 ER, 18 BB, 54 SO, .269 Opp. BA
Weather Forecast
Weather conditions Friday in Texas are similar to what was in Thursday's forecast. Whether that leads to another night of double-digit runs scored remains to be seen. The National Weather Service forecast is "partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph," during the day and "Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph," at night.
How to Watch: No. 13 Mississippi State at No. 10 Texas A&M
- Who: No. 13 Mississippi State Bulldogs (39-14, 16-12 SEC) at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies (37-13, 16-11 SEC)
- When: 6 p.m., Friday
- Where: Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 25-23
- Last Meeting: Mississippi State 18, Texas A&M 11 (Thursday)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 6 Auburn, 13-2 (7 innings)
- Last time out, Aggies: lost to No. 20 Ole Miss, 6-5
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State
- All available.
Texas A&M
Out
- P #12 Josh Stewart
- P #20 Aiden Sims
- P #28 Caden McCoy
Game Time Decision
- IF/P #2 Nico Partida
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.