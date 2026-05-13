Mississippi State Keeps Rotation Steady as Texas A&M Shuffles Staff

No. 13 Mississippi State faces a critical series in its final weekend of the regular season and will be sending out the same starting rotation as last weekend.

The Bulldogs’ opponent, No. 10 Texas A&M, can’t say the same thing.

Mississippi State will send Tomas Valincius to the mound first on Thursday and Duke Stone the next day. The starter for Saturday’s series finale wasn’t announced.

On the mound in Aggieland pic.twitter.com/QayFRwSst1 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) May 13, 2026

If the Bulldogs repeat the same rotation as last weekend, that final starter will be Ryan McPherson.

McPherson made his return to action after a seven-week absence last Sunday against Auburn. He threw only 34 pitches in the game before leaving after a stumble backing up home plate. However, it’s likely Mississippi State will wait to see how the first two games play out before deciding about Saturday.

Texas A&M is making some significant changes to its starting rotation.

The only announced starter for the weekend series Ethan Darden, who made his first start of the season last week at Ole Miss. The Aggies will also be without their best pitcher, Aiden Sims.

““Sims will not start this weekend,” Texas A&M coach Michael Earley said. “He had some tightness, and we just think he needs some rest. We need some rest so we get him full go for the postseason. So Sims will not make his start this weekend just due to, he’s tight, and we need to make sure he’s ready to go for the long haul.”

Here is full Michael Earley quote on Texas A&M pitcher Aiden Sims missing his start this weekend against No. 13 Mississippi State due to "tightness."



Sims has been the Aggies' best starter this season with an 8-1 record and a 3.84 ERA in 13 starts. He has 73 Ks and 19 BBs. pic.twitter.com/MyfQwGNpUt — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) May 13, 2026

Compounding the problem for the Aggies is there aren’t a lot of reliable options to send to the mound.

Shane Sdao opened the year as the Game 1 guy, but the left‑hander never really found his footing and moved into a bullpen role last week when Darden took over. Even so, he gave Texas A&M something to work with on Friday. He went 4.1 innings in relief and allowed two runs on four hits with two walks, a wild pitch and a balk.

That outing at least puts him in the conversation for Saturday, though the Aggies may decide he’s more valuable staying in that relief spot.

Weston Moss has handled the Game 3 job for the last six weekends. The right‑hander started the season in the Game 2 role before running into trouble and getting bumped for Sims.

His most recent outing didn’t help his case. He lasted only three innings on Saturday and gave up five runs on six hits with a walk and a hit batter.

At this point in the season, that amount of uncertainty in the starting rotation isn’t what Texas A&M fans want to see.

But it’s music to Mississippi State fans’ ears.

Mississippi State Starting Pitchers

Thursday: Tomas Valincius, LHP

Season stats: 8-2, 2.52 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 75 IP, 58 H, 27 R, 21 ER, 16 BB, 105 SO, .209 Opp. BA

Friday: Duke Stone, RHP

Season stats: 6-1, 4.65 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 62 IP, 65 H, 35 R, 32 ER, 24 BB, 85 SO, .269 Opp. BA

Saturday: TBA

Season stats: n/a

Notable Relief Pitchers

Ben Davis: 0-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 5 SV, 37.1 IP, 32 H, 17 R, 16 ER, 8 BB, 47 SO, .230 Opp. BA

Maddox Webb: 1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 3 SV, 23.1 IP, 21 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 15 BB, 28 SO, .233 Opp. BA

Dane Burns: 2-0, 2.61 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 20.2 IP, 19 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 8 BB, 29 SO, .229 Opp. BA

Tyler Pitzer: 2-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 1 SV, 20.1 IP, 15 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 10 BB, 26 SO, .205 Opp. BA

Brendan Sweeney: 0-0, 5.85 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 1 SV, 20 IP, 21 H, 14 R, 13 ER, 6 BB, 22 SO, .269 Opp. BA

Texas A&M Starting Pitchers

Thursday: Ethan Darden, LHP

Season stats: 4-1, 3.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 27 IP, 23 H, 11 R, 1- ER, 12 BB, 20 SO, .235 Opp. BA

Friday: TBA

Season stats: n/a

Saturday: TBA

Season stats: n/a

Notable Relief Pitchers

Clayton Freshcorn: 2-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 39.2 IP, 37 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 5 BB, 44 SO, .245 Opp. BA

Josh Stewart: 5-0, 1.42 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 6.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO, .227 Opp. BA

Grant Cunningham: 4-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 32 IP, 46 H, 25 R, 24 ER, 9 BB, 29 SO, .338 Opp. BA