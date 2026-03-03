What to Expect from Starting Pitchers in Bulldogs-Golden Eagles Top 10 Showdown

Tuesday night’s baseball game in Hattiesburg won’t have the shine and sparkle Mississippi State’s last game had, but it’s still a big game.

Two days after falling to No. 1 UCLA in extra innings, the No. 4 Bulldogs will head south to face No. 10 Southern Miss. The Bulldogs proved they belong near the top of the rankings against the Bruins, but a two-game sample size showing that would feel much better.

In some ways, though, Tuesday’s game is much bigger for Mississippi State than its Sunday game in Arlington, Texas. The Golden Eagles represent an instate foe and considering how big college baseball is in the Magnolia State, bragging rights actually mean something.

Batting lineups will be announced later in the day, but we do know who each team will send to the mound first. Here’s a breakdown of the starting pitching matchups expected to see at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg.

Brendan Sweeney, Mississippi State

2026 Stats: 1.23 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, 4 App., 1 SV, 7.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 9 K, 1 HR, .174 Opp BA

Sweeney has appeared in three games in his first season with Mississippi State. He made his debut in the second game of the season against Hofstra (3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 5 K) and followed that with a scoreless, one hit allowed showing against Delaware the next weekend.

In Arlington, Sweeney made appearance in Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech where he threw just 27 pitches in 1.2 innings of work and allowed just one hit while striking out three.

1-2-3 frame for Brendan Sweeney with a pair of strikeouts pic.twitter.com/Ht389hSHdZ — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) February 14, 2026

Dylan Causey, Southern Miss

2026 Stats: 0.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 4 App, 1 Start, 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 HBP, .222 Opp BA

Causey hasn’t spent too much time on the mound this season, but he’s been effective when he has been. The true freshman hasn’t allowed an earned run in four appearances and only two hits. He hasn’t issued any walks and has two strikeouts. He started for the Golden Eagles last week against Alabama where he didn’t allow any hits, but did hit one batter with a pitch and gave up two unearned runs as a result.

RHP Dylan Causey (@SouthernMissBSB) got his 1st career start & opened things at 89-91. Simple & repeatable deliv, showed SL at 84-85. Flashed CB in 75-78 range. Fr./'28 elig. pic.twitter.com/AeVA1F1ECr — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) February 25, 2026

Taylor’s Take

The Golden Eagles aren’t to be taken lightly. They’re 10-1 this season and notched a run-rule win against Alabama last Tuesday. They’re capable of doing it again, but how they defeated the Crimson Tide is noteworthy.

Sure, the offense had its bats swinging, but Southern Miss used nine pitchers in that game and only one pitched for than one inning. That’s what we’ll likely see again this week. It’s a solid strategy since batters won’t get many chances to watch Southern Miss pitchers, let alone get multiple at-bats.

The Bulldogs could also implement a similar strategy. However, considering they used six pitchers against UCLA on Sunday and five against Virginia Tech on Saturday, coach Brian O’Connor probably wouldn’t mind if Sweeney worked further into the game than his Southern Miss counterpart will.

A game like this won’t define Mississippi State’s season, but it will say something about how this team handles tough, in‑state road tests. If the Bulldogs want to keep proving they belong near the top of the rankings, Tuesday night is another chance to show it.

