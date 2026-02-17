How to Watch No. 4 Mississippi State Baseball vs. Troy

No. 4 Mississippi State didn’t waste any time setting the tone on Opening Weekend, and now the Bulldogs get their first midweek test of the season as Troy comes to Dudy Noble Field on Tuesday afternoon.

The Trojans arrive at 1-2 after a wild series at Mercer, and they bring a lineup that can score in bunches but is still trying to settle in on the mound.

For Mississippi State, it’s another chance to keep the early momentum rolling, stretch the win streak to four, and get a longer look at the arms behind the weekend rotation.

Here’s what to know before first pitch:

The Opponent: Troy

Troy comes to town following a 1-2 start to the year after dropping a series at Mercer. The Trojans lost the first two games 4-3 and 17-5 before taking Saturday's finale 19-3.

Skylar Meade's squad is hitting .305 with four homers and producing nine runs per game. Troy was successful on three of its five base thefts and maintains a .963 fielding percentage.

Senior two-way threat Drew Nelson has been the Trojans top bat, hitting .545 to start 2026. Aaron Piasecki, Jimmy Janicki, Steven Meier and Nico Azpilcueta all launched long balls on opening weekend with Piasecki, Janicki and Meier also adding a stolen base.

Troy's pitching staff has an inflated ERA of 9.70 with 28 strikeouts and 15 walks through 21 1/3 innings. Mercer batted .344 against them and blasted five homers.

Hayden Smith, Dylan Alonso, Cooper Ellingworth and former Bulldog Brock Tapper all have perfect ERAs so far this year. Benjamin Stubbs and Tommy Egan are tied for the team lead in strikeouts with six apiece.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday afternoon/evening won’t be the ideal, perfect weather for a baseball game, but it should be close.

According to the National Weather Service, the weather will be “partly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind around 10 mph.” Headed into the night the temperatures will drop “with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.”

How to Watch: Troy at No. 4 Mississippi State

Who: Troy Trojans (1-2) at No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0)

When: 4 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 5-1

Last Meeting: Troy 6, Mississippi State 5

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Hofstra, 7-5

Last time out, Titans: def. Mercer, 19-3

Bulldogs’ Uniforms

Projected Pitching Matchup

RHP Blake Dean (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. RHP Duke Stone (1-0, 9.00 ERA)

