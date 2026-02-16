Mississippi State Baseball Sweeps Hofstra, Poll Positions Unchanged

The expectations and hopes in Starkville for the Mississippi State baseball team are sky-high. Nothing that happened in the first weekend series of the Brian O’Connor era will change.

But the games were awfully close for a team expecting a trip to Omaha in June.

Mississippi State swept Hofstra and two games were decided by two or fewer runs. Friday’s season-opening game ended with a 6-5 win for the Bulldogs. Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Sunday’s game was moved to Saturday when the two sides played a double-header.

Mississippi State won game one fairly easy, 6-1, but had to battle a full nine innings in the second game to win 7-5.

The results were closer than most would like, but they won’t change the expectations surrounding this team. Nor did they change anything in the top 25 rankings.

Mississippi State remains ranked at the top of the polls. D1Baseball Top 25 has the Bulldogs at No. 4, while Baseball America has them at No. 3. Here’s what Baseball America had to say about Mississippi State’s opening weekend.

“Mississippi State swept its series against Hofstra, though it was a close one that featured a one-run (6-5) win on Friday and a two-run win (7-5) in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.”

Ace Reese was listed as the Bulldogs’ standout performer saying that he “is expected to be one of the best offensive players in college baseball this spring. He lived up to those expectations in week one, going 5-for-12 (.417) with a home run and three doubles.”

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

UCLA Bruins LSU Tigers Texas Longhorns Mississippi State Bulldogs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Coastal Carolina Chanticleers TCU Horned Frogs Arkansas Razorbacks Auburn Tigers North Carolina Tar Heels Oregon State Beavers Florida Gators Tennessee Volunteers Georgia Bulldogs Louisville Cardinals Florida State Seminoles NC State Wolfpack Kentucky Wildcats Clemson Tigers Southern Miss Golden Eagles Oklahoma Sooners Wake Forest Demon Deacons Miami Hurricanes Texas A&M Aggies West Virginia Mountaineers

Baseball America 2026 Preseason Top 25

UCLA Bruins LSU Tigers Mississippi State Georgia Tech Auburn Tigers North Carolina Tar Heels Texas Longhorns TCU Horned Frogs Georgia Bulldogs Arkansas Razorbacks Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Florida State Seminoles Tennessee Volunteers Virginia Cavaliers Oklahoma Sooners Ole Miss Rebels Oregon State Beavers Clemson Tigers NC State Wolfpack West Virginia Mountaineers Southern Miss Golden Eagles Texas A&M| Miami Hurricanes Florida Gators Kentucky Wildcats

DAWG FEED: