Mississippi State Baseball Sweeps Hofstra, Poll Positions Unchanged
The expectations and hopes in Starkville for the Mississippi State baseball team are sky-high. Nothing that happened in the first weekend series of the Brian O’Connor era will change.
But the games were awfully close for a team expecting a trip to Omaha in June.
Mississippi State swept Hofstra and two games were decided by two or fewer runs. Friday’s season-opening game ended with a 6-5 win for the Bulldogs. Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Sunday’s game was moved to Saturday when the two sides played a double-header.
Mississippi State won game one fairly easy, 6-1, but had to battle a full nine innings in the second game to win 7-5.
The results were closer than most would like, but they won’t change the expectations surrounding this team. Nor did they change anything in the top 25 rankings.
Mississippi State remains ranked at the top of the polls. D1Baseball Top 25 has the Bulldogs at No. 4, while Baseball America has them at No. 3. Here’s what Baseball America had to say about Mississippi State’s opening weekend.
“Mississippi State swept its series against Hofstra, though it was a close one that featured a one-run (6-5) win on Friday and a two-run win (7-5) in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.”
Ace Reese was listed as the Bulldogs’ standout performer saying that he “is expected to be one of the best offensive players in college baseball this spring. He lived up to those expectations in week one, going 5-for-12 (.417) with a home run and three doubles.”
D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings
- UCLA Bruins
- LSU Tigers
- Texas Longhorns
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- TCU Horned Frogs
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Auburn Tigers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Oregon State Beavers
- Florida Gators
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Louisville Cardinals
- Florida State Seminoles
- NC State Wolfpack
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Clemson Tigers
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Miami Hurricanes
- Texas A&M Aggies
- West Virginia Mountaineers
Baseball America 2026 Preseason Top 25
- UCLA Bruins
- LSU Tigers
- Mississippi State
- Georgia Tech
- Auburn Tigers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Texas Longhorns
- TCU Horned Frogs
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Florida State Seminoles
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Oregon State Beavers
- Clemson Tigers
- NC State Wolfpack
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Texas A&M|
- Miami Hurricanes
- Florida Gators
- Kentucky Wildcats
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.