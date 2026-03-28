How to Watch No. 6 Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss: Time, Lineups, Pitching Matchup

Coaching in the rivalry for the first time, Mississippi State coach Brian O'Connor ended up with about as exciting of a game as he could ask for.

Down by one in the ninth inning against No. 18 Ole Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford, the Bulldogs rallied two score a pair of runs to take the lead and series-opening win.

"What a college baseball game, right?" O'Connor said afterwards. "Great environment here at Ole Miss. The last time I was in this stadium was 2009 for a super regional and I was talking with Mike before the game about the unbelievable job they have done here with this facility and their fan base. This is what you want. You play your rival, both dugouts are very passionate about winning the game, and I couldn't be more proud of our ballclub."

Now he gets to experience it in the day time, but instead of watching the Rebels' ace pitcher, Mississippi State will watch theirs.

Here's what to know about Saturday's second game of the weekend against Ole Miss.

The ninth inning pic.twitter.com/vhBpnZjuYA — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 28, 2026

Weather Forecast

Ole Miss' home run power will be curtailed by the wind at its home field for another game.

For a second-straight game, the wind at Swayze Field won't be conducive to hitting home runs. So, we may be in for another similar game as Friday night's.

According to the National Weather Service, it will be "sunny, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 10 to 15 mph." That's the same direction and strength as yesterday's forecast.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Mississippi State

Out

P #28 Ryan McPherson

Ole Miss

Game Time Decision

P #17 Marko Sipila

P #29 Grayson Gibson

How to Watch: No. 6 Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss

Who: No. 6 Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-4, 5-2 SEC) at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 3-4 SEC)

When: 1:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 269-213-5

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 5, Ole Miss 4 (Friday)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. No. 11 Southern Miss, 12-0

Last time out, Rebels: lost to Memphis, 6-2

Pitching Matchup

LHP Tomas Valincius (5-0, 1.04 ERA, .87 WHIP) vs. RHP Hudson Calhoun (1-1, 3.60 ERA, .96 WHIP)

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

Hayden Federico, CF Judd Utermark, 3B Tristan Bissetta, RF Collin Reuter, DH Will Furniss, 1B Topher Jones, LF Dom Decker, 2B Austin Fawley, C Brayden Randle, SS

Mississippi State Batting Lineup