NCAA Loses Appeal in Trinidad Chambliss Eligibility Case, Ole Miss QB to Play in 2026

Ole Miss starting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will officially return to college football in 2026 after the NCAA was denied its appeal on the eligibility case surrounding the Rebels star, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The NCAA sought an appeal on a case initially heard in the Mississippi Supreme Court in February, which granted Chambliss a sixth year of eligibility after determining that his 2022 season ridden by tonsillitis should not count toward the quarterback’s eligibility.

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Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss from Division II Ferris State, where he led the program to a national title. Chambliss was expected to be the backup with the Rebels last season, but took over the starting job from previous starter Austin Simmons in September, and never looked back. Chambliss ultimately led Ole Miss to the CFP semifinal, where the Rebels lost 31–27 to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.

Chambliss completed 66.7% of his passes for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also rushed for 527 yards and eight touchdowns. He is one of college football’s top returning starters heading into 2026.

Details on the 2022 season at Ferris State that wasn’t

Chambliss’s extra season of eligibility in college football was rooted in an argument that his 2022 season at Ferris State should not have counted toward his four-year playing limit. Chambliss was battling various respiratory issues throughout the season that eventually resulted in a tonsillectomy. Ferris State coach Tony Annese told the Ole Miss star that he was going to redshirt him for the season due to his slow recovery from the surgery. However, a lack of documentation on the redshirt at the Division II level raised questions over whether or not the season should count against Chambliss once he was elevated to the FBS at Ole Miss.

Chambliss did not play at all in ‘22, and sought a medical redshirt that was not granted by the NCAA. Since the redshirt was never granted to Chambliss, he had to take the NCAA to court to determine whether or not he had the right to one more season of college football at Ole Miss. The case was filed in Mississippi state court, which ultimately ruled in his favor in early February.

“This court is of the opinion that the NCAA fell short of its mission to foster the well-being and development of Trinidad Chambliss…and acted in bad faith,” Judge Robert Whitwell said in his opinion in February. “If not for his school’s intervention, Trinidad would be permanently and irrevocably deprived of the college football labor market and the culmination of a stellar college career in the 2026 football season.”

The NCAA quickly stated that it would appeal the decision.

“This decision in a state court illustrates the impossible situation created by differing court decisions that serve to undermine rules agreed to by the same NCAA members who later challenge them in court,” the NCAA said in a statement Thursday night. “We will continue to defend the NCAA’s eligibility rules against repeated attempts to rob future generations of the opportunity to compete in college and experience the life-changing opportunities only college sports can create. The NCAA and its member schools are making changes to deliver more benefits to student-athletes, but the patchwork of state laws and inconsistent, conflicting court decisions make partnering with Congress essential to provide stability for current and future college athletes.”

With the NCAA’s appeal being denied on Friday, the pathway is ultimately cleared for a return to the field for Chambliss this fall.

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