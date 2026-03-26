Mississippi State Forced to Pivot on Mound Ahead of Ole Miss Series

Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor didn’t sound too optimistic about having his regular series opening starting pitcher available this weekend.

“I think it’s highly doubtful Ryan (McPhearson) would be available this weekend,” O’Connor said after Tuesday’s win against Southern Miss. “We did an MRI, and the good news is his UCL is completely healthy—no issues there. He’s been diagnosed with a mild forearm strain. There’s no set timetable yet. We’re still consulting with doctors and evaluating things. The brace is just precautionary.”

Two days later, No. 6 Mississippi State announced its starting rotation for this weekend’s series against No. 18 Ole Miss and McPhearson was not included.

In his place will be Charlie Foster, who has had three starts this season with varying degrees of success.

Here’s a breakdown of the starting pitchers for the Bulldogs and Rebels, as well as some of the bullpen arms we could see this weekend.

Team Comparison

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss baseball team stat comparisons | Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss Starting Pitchers (Projected)

Friday: Hunter Elliott, LHP Season Stats: 3-0, 3.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 31 IP, 21 H, 13 R, 12 ER, 20 BB, 44 SO, 4 2B, 6 HR, .194 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 7 HBP

Saturday: Cade Townsend, RHP Season Stats: 2-0, 0.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 19.2 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 32 SO, 3 2B, 1 HR, .169 Opp. BA, 1 HBP

Wil Libbert, LHP Season Stats: 2-2, 6.41 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 26.2 IP, 29 H, 20 R, 19 ER, 12 BB, 32 SO, 4 2B, 4 HR, .287 Opp. BA, 3 HBP, 1 BK

Notable Relief Pitchers

Landon Waters: 0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 9 app., 1 SV, 9.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 15 SO, 1 2B, .188 Opp. BA, 2 WP

JP Robertson: 2-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 9 app. 15.1 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 22 SO, 3 2B, .232 Opp.BA, 1 HBP

Landon Koenig: 1-0, 4.35 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 8 app., 2 SV, 10.1 IP, 16 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 17 SO, 3 2B, 1 HR, .348 Opp. BA

Taylor Rabe: 3-0, 2.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 6 app., 2 SV, 18 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 24 SO, 1 2B, 1 HR, .188 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 2 HBP

Grayson Gibson: 1-1, 2.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 6 app. 12 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO, 2 2B, .132 Opp. BA, 4 HBP

Mississippi State Starting Pitchers

Friday: Charlie Foster, LHP Season Stats: 0-0, 5.11 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 8 app, 3 GS, 12.1 IP, 13 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 12 BB, 16 SO, 2 2B, 1 HR, .265 Opp. BA, 1 HBP

Saturday: Tomas Valincius, LHP Season Stats: 5-0, 1.04 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 34.2 IP, 21 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 9 BB, 47 SO, 1 3B, 1 HR, .174 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 3 HBP

Sunday: Duke Stone, RHP Season Stats: 4-0, 4.10 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 26.1 IP, 21 H, 15 R, 12 ER, 5 BB, 37 SO, 3 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, .216 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 6 HBP

This weekend on the bump pic.twitter.com/76sHVCWZbZ — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 26, 2026

Notable Relief Pitchers