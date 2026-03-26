Mississippi State Forced to Pivot on Mound Ahead of Ole Miss Series
Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor didn’t sound too optimistic about having his regular series opening starting pitcher available this weekend.
“I think it’s highly doubtful Ryan (McPhearson) would be available this weekend,” O’Connor said after Tuesday’s win against Southern Miss. “We did an MRI, and the good news is his UCL is completely healthy—no issues there. He’s been diagnosed with a mild forearm strain. There’s no set timetable yet. We’re still consulting with doctors and evaluating things. The brace is just precautionary.”
Two days later, No. 6 Mississippi State announced its starting rotation for this weekend’s series against No. 18 Ole Miss and McPhearson was not included.
In his place will be Charlie Foster, who has had three starts this season with varying degrees of success.
Here’s a breakdown of the starting pitchers for the Bulldogs and Rebels, as well as some of the bullpen arms we could see this weekend.
Team Comparison
Ole Miss Starting Pitchers (Projected)
Friday: Hunter Elliott, LHP
Season Stats: 3-0, 3.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 31 IP, 21 H, 13 R, 12 ER, 20 BB, 44 SO, 4 2B, 6 HR, .194 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 7 HBP
Saturday: Cade Townsend, RHP
Season Stats: 2-0, 0.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 19.2 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 32 SO, 3 2B, 1 HR, .169 Opp. BA, 1 HBP
Wil Libbert, LHP
Season Stats: 2-2, 6.41 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 26.2 IP, 29 H, 20 R, 19 ER, 12 BB, 32 SO, 4 2B, 4 HR, .287 Opp. BA, 3 HBP, 1 BK
Notable Relief Pitchers
- Landon Waters: 0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 9 app., 1 SV, 9.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 15 SO, 1 2B, .188 Opp. BA, 2 WP
- JP Robertson: 2-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 9 app. 15.1 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 22 SO, 3 2B, .232 Opp.BA, 1 HBP
- Landon Koenig: 1-0, 4.35 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 8 app., 2 SV, 10.1 IP, 16 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 17 SO, 3 2B, 1 HR, .348 Opp. BA
- Taylor Rabe: 3-0, 2.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 6 app., 2 SV, 18 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 24 SO, 1 2B, 1 HR, .188 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 2 HBP
- Grayson Gibson: 1-1, 2.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 6 app. 12 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO, 2 2B, .132 Opp. BA, 4 HBP
Mississippi State Starting Pitchers
Friday: Charlie Foster, LHP
Season Stats: 0-0, 5.11 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 8 app, 3 GS, 12.1 IP, 13 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 12 BB, 16 SO, 2 2B, 1 HR, .265 Opp. BA, 1 HBP
Saturday: Tomas Valincius, LHP
Season Stats: 5-0, 1.04 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 34.2 IP, 21 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 9 BB, 47 SO, 1 3B, 1 HR, .174 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 3 HBP
Sunday: Duke Stone, RHP
Season Stats: 4-0, 4.10 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 26.1 IP, 21 H, 15 R, 12 ER, 5 BB, 37 SO, 3 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, .216 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 6 HBP
Notable Relief Pitchers
- Dane Burns: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, .71 WHIP, 10 app., 5.2 IP, 4 BB, 7 SO, .000 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 1 HBP
- Maddox Webb: 0-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 10 app., 1 SV, 9.1 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 13 SO, .250 Opp. BA, 1 HBP
- Jack Gleason: 2-0, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 11 app. 14 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 25 SO, 2 2B, 2 HR, .180 Opp. BA, 4 HBP, 1 BK
- Ben Davis: 0-1, 4.91 ERA, .82 WHIP, 7 app., 3 SV, 14.2 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 18 SO, 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, .189 Opp. BA, 5 HBP
- Brendan Sweeney: 0-0, 4.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 8 app., 1 SV, 13 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 15 SO, 4 2B, 2 HR, .229 Opp. BA
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.