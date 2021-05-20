LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at Alabama (Thursday, 5-20-21)

It's the final regular-season series and No. 10 Mississippi State is looking to head into the postseason with momentum as the Bulldogs open up a three-game series at Alabama beginning on Thursday at 6 p.m. central.

Mississippi State (37-13, 17-10 SEC) enters looking to lock up a top four seed at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama next week, while Alabama (29-19, 12-14 SEC) is in the midst of an 11-game SEC stretch and currently sits fourth in the SEC West and No. 7 in SEC Tournament seeding.

MSU goes into the final weekend with a lot up in the air in terms of seeding for the SEC Tournament. Entering Thursday, State is tied for the No. 4 seed – and a bye into the double-elimination portion of the bracket – with Florida. By the time the series with Alabama is through, MSU can finish as high as tied for first in the conference and as low as seventh in tournament seeding.

Tanner Allen continues to lead of the State offense with an SEC-leading .389 batting average and 74 hits. He is the only Power 5 hitter with 70 hits, 50 runs scored and 45 RBIs this season and ranks among the top 10 in the SEC in seven of the major offensive categories. He has reached base safely in 47 of 49 games this season, including 34 games being on base multiple times.

Reaching base has been a theme for Rowdey Jordan, as the junior enters the weekend with a 35-game reached base streak, which is the third-longest streak in the SEC this season. Overall, Jordan is hitting .316 with a team-best 54 runs scored. He has 27 walks and 15 hit-by-pitch to just 28 strikeouts in 50 starts.

Alabama grabbed one win at LSU last weekend and is 4-4 over its last eight SEC contests, with its last two midweek games cancelled. Zane Denton leads the offense with a .328 batting average and a .409 on-base percentage, while the duo of Sam Praylor (13 home runs) and Own Diodati (11 home runs) have each reached double-digit home runs in 2021, while Denton and Peyton Wilson have each hit nine. Their 60 home runs as a team rank No. 24 nationally.

You can find the latest score and live play-by-play updates of Thursday's game right here on Cowbell Corner all night long. Again, first pitch is set for around 6 p.m. central and live updates will begin then.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 10 Mississippi State Bulldogs (37-13, 17-10)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Logan Tanner - C Luke Hancock - 1B Kamren James - DH Scotty Dubrule - 2B Kellum Clark - LF Tanner Leggett - 3B Lane Forsythe - SS

Christian MacLeod - P

Alabama Crimson Tide (29-19, 12-14)

Peyton Wilson - 2B William Hamiter - RF Zane Denton - 3B Sam Praytor - C Owen Diodati - DH Jackson Tate - LF Davis Heller - 1B Jim Jarvis - SS Caden Rose CF

Tyler Ras - P

Again, first pitch is set for around 6 p.m. central and live updates will begin then.

TOP of 1 - MSU batting

- Awaiting first pitch...

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Alabama's Sewell-Thomas Stadium is the setting for this week's three-game series between the Crimson Tide and Mississippi State. (Photo courtesy of Alabama athletics)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.