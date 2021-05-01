LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Texas A&M at Mississippi State (Saturday, 5-1-21)

The Bulldogs and Aggies battle in a doubleheader

After a thrilling 8-7, extra-inning win for Mississippi State over Texas A&M on Friday, the No. 6 Bulldogs and Aggies wrap up their weekend series with a Saturday doubleheader.

MSU and Texas A&M face off at 2 p.m. central, followed up by the nightcap one hour after the conclusion of Saturday's first game.

MSU and Texas A&M face off at 2 p.m. central, followed up by the nightcap one hour after the conclusion of Saturday's first game.

Here are your starting lineups for Saturday's first game:

Texas A&M Aggies (24-20, 5-14)

Ray Alejo - CF Austin Bost - 1B Will Frizzell - DH Brett Minnich - LF Logan Britt - RF Bryce Blaum - 2B Zane Schmidt - 3B Taylor Smith - C Kalae Harrison - SS

Bryce Miller - P

No. 6 Mississippi State Bulldogs (30-10, 12-7)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - DH Luke Hancock - 1B Logan Tanner - C Scotty Dubrule - 2B Brad Cumbest - LF Tanner Leggett - 3B Lane Forsythe - SS

Will Bednar - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Texas A&M batting

- Alejo singles to left field. Runner at first, nobody out.

- Bost grounds to third and it's a double play. 5-4-3. Two outs, bases empty.

- Frizzell grounds out to pitcher. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Texas A&M 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Jordan grounds out to first. One out.

- Allen singles to right. Runner at first, one out.

- Allen caught trying to steal second. Two outs, bases empty.

- James walks. Runner at first, two outs.

- Hancock singles to right. James gets to third. Runners at first and third, two outs.

- Tanner strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP of 2 - Texas A&M batting

- Minnich strikes out swinging. One out.

- Britt strikes out swinging. Two outs.

- Blaum strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- MID 2 - MSU 0, Texas A&M 0

BOTTOM of 2 - MSU batting

- Dubrule singles to center. Runner at first, nobody out.

- Cumbest flies out to center. One out, runner still at first.

- Dubrule caught trying to steal second. Two outs, bases empty.

- Leggett pops out to second. Inning over.

TOP of 3 - Texas A&M batting

- Schmidt strikes out swinging. One out.

- Smith hit by pitch. Runner at first, one out.

- Harrison grounds into double play. Shift was on, so it was a 6-5-3 double play with Smith out at second, Harrison out at first. Inning over.

- MID 3 - MSU 0, Texas A&M 0

BOTTOM of 3 - MSU batting

- Forsythe strikes out looking. One out.

- Jordan walks. Runner at first, one out.

- Allen flies out to left. Two outs, runner still at first.

- James singles to center. Jordan gets to third. Runners at first and third, two outs.

- Hancock pops out to short. Inning over.

- END of 3 - MSU 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP of 4 - Texas A&M batting

- Alejo lines out to left. One out.

- Bost bloops a single to right. Runner at first, one out.

- Frizzell strikes out swinging. Runner still at first, two outs.

- Minnich grounds out to the right side. Inning over.

- MID 4 - MSU 0, Texas A&M 0

BOTTOM of 4 - MSU batting

- Tanner walks. Runner at first, nobody out.

- Tanner advances to second on a wild pitch. Runner at second, no outs.

- Dubrule walks. Runners at first and second, no outs.

- Cumbest grounds to short and A&M shortstop throws to third and forces Tanner out at third. Dubrule moves up to second. Cumbest reaches at first. Runners first and second, one out.

- Leggett walks. That loads the bases with only one out.

- Forsythe strikes out looking. Two outs, bases still loaded.

- Wild pitch. Dubrule comes home to score. MSU leads 1-0. Cumbest moves up to third and Leggett moves up to second. Runners at second and third, two outs.

- Jordan walks. That loads the bases again with two outs.

- Allen flies out to left. Inning over.

- END of 4 - MSU 1, Texas A&M 0

TOP of 5 - Texas A&M batting

-

