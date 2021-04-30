LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Texas A&M at Mississippi State (Friday, 4-30-21)

There will be a whole lot of maroon in Starkville this weekend as No. 6 Mississippi State plays host to Texas A&M in a three-game series.

It will be a pair of powerful pitching staffs meeting up at Dudy Noble Field, as the Bulldogs (503 strikeouts) and Aggies (467 strikeouts) rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in total strikeouts. Mississippi State is the only team in the country with 500 strikeouts and leads the NCAA with 13.0 strikeouts per nine innings. MSU's Christian MacLeod sits No. 14 nationally with 14.00 strikeouts per nine innings pitched, while fellow State starter Jackson Fristoe is No. 27 in the same category at 13.16.

On offense, Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan have led the way for Mississippi State, while Texas A&M is led by the trio of Will Frizzell, Ray Alejo and Austin Bost. Jordan owns a 24-game reached base streak and Allen is hitting a team-best .350 on the season. Frizzell leads the NCAA with 100 total bases and it No. 9 with 13 home runs.

Keep it tuned right here to Cowbell Corner for live updates of Friday's series opener. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. central and updates will begin then.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Here are your starting lineups:

Texas A&M Aggies (24-19, 5-13)

Ray Alejo - CF Austin Bost - LF Will Frizzell - 1B Hunter Coleman - DH Logan Britt - RF Bryce Blaum - 3B Ty Coleman - 2B Mikey Hoehner - C Kalae Harrison - SS

Dustin Saenz - P

No. 6 Mississippi State Bulldogs (29-10, 11-7)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - DH Logan Tanner - C Scotty Dubrule - 2B Brad Cumbest - LF Josh Hatcher - 1B Lane Forsythe - SS

Christian MacLeod - P

Again, first pitch is at around 6:30 p.m. central and live updates will begin then.

TOP of 1 - Texas A&M batting

- Awaiting first pitch...

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.