Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Arkansas
Top of the 9th
Hines works a walk.
Larry drops a single into center field.
Downs will reach on an infield single to load the bases.
Chester pops out, one down.
Kohler strikes out looking, two down.
Long pops out to end it.
MSU falls 7-5.
Bottom of the 8th
Tyson Hardin comes in to pitch for MSU.
Holt drops a single into left field.
Nate Chester takes over for Pulliam at second base.
Hardin gets a strikeout looking, one down.
Arkansas gets a single. Runners on first and second, one down.
Aloy singles to tie the game. Runners on first and second.
Hardin issues a walk to load the bases.
White drops a two-RBI single into left field.
Jordan makes the grab, two down.
Kohler throws to Hines to end the inning.
MSU trails 7-5.
Top of the 8th
Larry grounds out to first base, one down.
Downs gets an infield single, and moves to second on a throwing error.
Nolan Stevens will hit for Pulliam. Stevens is hit by the pitch.
Kohler walks to load the bases.
Long walks and a run scores.
Chance flies out to center field, two down. Bulldogs take the lead.
Mershon walks to load the bases.
Jordan strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 7th
Mershon throws to Hines, one down.
Mershon throws to Hines, two down.
Hines catches a pop-up to end the inning.
MSU trails 4-3.
Top of the 7th
Long lines a single into right field.
Chance strikes out, one down.
Mershon works a walk.
Jordan strikes out looking, two down.
Hines strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 6th
Chance makes a running grab, one down.
Sprague-Lott drives a home run to left field.
Aloy singles to center field.
Stephen gets a strikeout, two down.
Pulliam makes the grab to end the inning.
MSU trails 4-3.
Top of the 6th
Downs lines out to right field, one down.
Pulliam grounds out to second base, two down.
Kohler grounds out to first base to end the inning.
Tied at 3.
Bottom of the 5th
Pulliam catches a pop-up, one down.
Hines snags it, two down.
Stephen gets a strikeout to end the inning.
Tied at 3
Top of the 5th
Kohler singles into center field.
Long strikes out, one down.
Chance works a walk.
Mershon strikes out, two down.
Jordan walks to load the bases.
Hines doubles into the corner and clears the bases.
Larry strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 4th
Kohler grabs the pop-up, one down.
Sprague-Lott drives a single into center field.
Aloy grounds a single into center field.
Jordan makes the grab, two down. Runners on the corners.
Aloy scores on a wild pitch.
White drives a two-run home run to left field.
Chance makes the grab to end the inning.
MSU trails 3-0.
Top of the 4th
Larry flies out to left field, one down.
Downs strikes out, two down.
Pulliam strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 3rd
Helfrick lines a single into left field.
Jordan makes the grab, one down.
Stephen gets a strikeout looking, two down. Helfrick steals second.
Pulliam snags a pop-up to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 3rd
Long strikes out, one down.
Chance drives a single into center field.
Mershon strikes out, two down.
Jordan grounds a single into left field.
Hines lines out to the first baseman for the third out.
Bottom of the 2nd
Stephen gets a strikeout, one down.
Another strikeout for Stephen, two down.
Pulliam snags a pop-up to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 2nd
Downs lines out to left field on the first pitch, one down.
Pulliam flies out to right field on the first pitch, two down.
Kohler strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 1st
Jordan makes the grab, one down.
Mershon catches a soft line drive, two down.
Stephen gets a strikeout looking to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 1st
Chance works a leadoff walk.
Mershon works a walk.
Jordan strikes out, one down.
Hines strikes out, two down.
Larry strikes out for the third out.
Mississippi State Lineup
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
CF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
DH Amani Larry
LF Aaron Downs
2B Ethan Pulliam
3B Logan Kohler
C Johnny Long
SP Khal Stephen
Arkansas Lineup
RF Peyton Holt
2B Peyton Stovall
3B Jared Sprague-Lott
SS Wehiwa Aloy
1B Ben McLaughlin
C Hudson White
DH Ryder Helfrick
LF Jayson Jones
CF Ty Wilmsmeyer
SP Hagen Smith
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs will travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. There has been much talk about the Bulldogs hosting a regional, and D1 baseball projected them to host in their latest Field of 64.
Interestingly enough, they have State matched up with the Razorbacks. The path for MSU to host a regional is clear, but speculation has started to rise about whether they could play themselves into a national seed.
A series win in Fayetteville would put them within arms reach of it, but that will be a tall task. The Razorbacks tout one of the best pitching staffs in the country, and it will be a rokus environment.
However, the Bulldogs are playing good baseball, but what players need to step up for them to take the series? The key pitcher for the Bulldogs is Khal Stephen.
Stephen has been the ace of this staff and has routinely performed in big moments. He will have the chance to set the tone for the weekend going against Razorback ace Hagen Smith.
The key hitter is Dakota Jordan. Like his teammate Hunter Hines, Jordan is going through a slump by his lofty standards.
The sophomore outfielder is talented but has not been showing off that skill lately. If Jordan has a big weekend, the Bulldogs have a great shot at taking the series and entering the top eight national seed discussions.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (32-16) (14-10) versus Arkansas Razorbacks (40-9) (17-7)
When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT, Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, Sunday at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Baum Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: SEC Network+ Friday and Saturday. SEC Network on Sunday
Last Meeting: Arkansas won the previous meeting last season, 11-6. Kellum Clark went 3-4.
Last time out, Razorbacks: Arkansas lost their previous game to Kentucky 7-4. The Razorbacks dropped the series to the Wildcats. Arkansas leadoff hitter Peyton Stovall went 3-5 with an RBI.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State lost their previous outing to Alabama 10-5. The Bulldogs fell behind 4-0 early and could never recover.
Mississippi State Rotation:
Khal Stephen
Jurrangelo Cijntje
Brooks Auger
Arkansas Rotation:
Hagen Smith
Brady Tygart
Mason Molina