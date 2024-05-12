Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Arkansas Game 3
Top of the 9th
Larry grounds out to the third baseman, one down.
Kohler strikes out, two down.
Downs rips a single into left field.
Pulliam works a walk.
Powell strikes out looking to end it.
MSU loses 9-6.
Bottom of the 8th
Powell grabs a pop-up, one down.
Hardin gets a strikeout, two down.
Pulliam throws to Hines to end the inning.
MSU trails 9-6.
Top of the 8th
Chance flies out to center field, one down.
Mershon drives a single into center field.
Jordan grounds into a fielder's choice, two down. Runner on first.
Hines strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 7th
Arkansas gets a leadoff double.
Kohler makes the throw to Hines, one down. Runner moves to third.
Tyson Hardin comes in to pitch.
Chance makes the grab, two down. A run scores.
Mershon catches a pop-up to end the inning.
MSU trails 9-6.
Top of the 7th
Kohler pops up to the second baseman, one down.
Downs works a walk.
Pulliam lines out to right field, two down.
Powell works a walk. Downs is thrown out to end the inning.
Bottom of the 6th
Gavin Black will take over on the bump for MSU.
Black issues a four-pitch walk.
Black gets a strikeout, one down.
White smashes a two-run home run to left field.
Another strikeout for Black, two down.
Cam Schuelke will come in for Black.
Schuelke issues a walk.
Holt drives a home run to left field.
Chance makes the grab to end the inning.
MSU trails 8-6.
Top of the 6th
Chance drops a single into center field.
Mershon lays down a bunt, one down. Runner on second.
Jordan flies out to center field, two down.
Hines is given first base by Arkansas.
Larry strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 5th
Karson Ligon will come in to pitch Kohn.
Ligon issues a leadoff walk.
Jones drives a two-run home run over the left field wall.
Jordan cannot make the grab, and Holt gets a double.
Pulliam throws to Hines, one down.
Kohler throws to Hines, two down. A run scores.
Kohler snags a pop-up to end the inning.
MSU leads 6-4.
Top of the 5th
Kohler rips a single into center field.
Downs grounds into a 6-4-3 double play.
Pulliam rips a double into the right field gap.
Powell grounds out to the third baseman for the third out.
Bottom of the 4th
Kohn hits the batter with a pitch.
Kohn gets a strikeout, one down.
McLaughlin will reach on an infield single. Runners on first and second. Both runners move up on a wild pitch.
Mershon throws to Hines, two down. A run scores.
Kohn gets a strikeout to end the inning.
MSU leads 6-1.
Top of the 4th
Mershon strikes out, one down.
Jordan is hit by the pitch.
Hines pops out, two down.
Larry grounds out to the third baseman for the third out.
Bottom of the 3rd
Kohn gets a strikeout, one down.
Downs makes the grab, two down.
Kohn makes a nice stop, and throws to Hines to end the inning.
MSU leads 6-0.
Top of the 3rd
Larry grounds out to the second baseman, one down.
Kohler works a walk.
Downs will reach on an infield single. Runners on first and second.
Pulliam rips an RBI double into right field. Runners on second and third.
Powell strikes out, two down.
Chance pops out to the second baseman for the third out.
Bottom of the 2nd
Hines steps on the bag, one down.
Helfrick lines a double down the left field line.
Mershon makes the grab in foul ground, two down.
Kohn gets a strikeout to end the inning.
MSU leads 5-0.
Top of the 2nd
Larry works a walk.
Kohler rips a single into right field. Runners on first and second.
Downs lines one past the third baseman for an RBI double. Runners on second and third.
Pulliam drives a three-run home run to left field.
Powell lines a solo home run over the left field wall.
Chance pops up to the first baseman, one down.
Mershon grounds out to the first baseman, two down.
Jordan grounds a single into left field.
Hines strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 1st
Holt rips a single into left field.
Jordan makes the grab, one down.
Downs makes the grab, two down.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 1st
Chance grounds out to the third baseman, one down.
Mershon lines a single into center field.
Jordan strikes out looking, two down. Mershon steals second.
Hines flies out to left field for the third out.
Mississippi State Lineup
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
CF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
DH Amani Larry
3B Logan Kohler
RF Aaron Downs
2B Ethan Pulliam
C Joe Powell
SP Pico Kohn
Arkansas Lineup
CF Peyton Holt
2B Peyton Stovall
3B Jared Sprague-Lott
SS Wehiwa Aloy
1B Ben McLaughlin
DH Ryder Helfrick
C Hudson White
RF Kendall Diggs
LF Jayson Jones
SP Mason Molina
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs will travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. There has been much talk about the Bulldogs hosting a regional, and D1 baseball projected them to host in their latest Field of 64.
Interestingly enough, they have State matched up with the Razorbacks. The path for MSU to host a regional is clear, but speculation has started to rise about whether they could play themselves into a national seed.
A series win in Fayetteville would put them within arms reach of it, but that will be a tall task. The Razorbacks tout one of the best pitching staffs in the country, and it will be a rokus environment.
However, the Bulldogs are playing good baseball, but what players need to step up for them to take the series? The key pitcher for the Bulldogs is Khal Stephen.
Stephen has been the ace of this staff and has routinely performed in big moments. He will have the chance to set the tone for the weekend going against Razorback ace Hagen Smith.
The key hitter is Dakota Jordan. Like his teammate Hunter Hines, Jordan is going through a slump by his lofty standards.
The sophomore outfielder is talented but has not been showing off that skill lately. If Jordan has a big weekend, the Bulldogs have a great shot at taking the series and entering the top eight national seed discussions.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (32-16) (14-10) versus Arkansas Razorbacks (40-9) (17-7)
When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT, Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, Sunday at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Baum Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: SEC Network+ Friday and Saturday. SEC Network on Sunday
Last Meeting: Arkansas won the previous meeting last season, 11-6. Kellum Clark went 3-4.
Last time out, Razorbacks: Arkansas lost their previous game to Kentucky 7-4. The Razorbacks dropped the series to the Wildcats. Arkansas leadoff hitter Peyton Stovall went 3-5 with an RBI.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State lost their previous outing to Alabama 10-5. The Bulldogs fell behind 4-0 early and could never recover.
Mississippi State Rotation:
Khal Stephen
Jurrangelo Cijntje
Brooks Auger
Arkansas Rotation:
Hagen Smith
Brady Tygart
Mason Molina