Live updates: Mississippi State looking to even series with Florida

Follow along here for live updates, reactions and analysis as the Bulldogs look to bounce back after big loss to Gators

Andy Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs designated hitter Noah Sullivan prepares to swing against the Florida Gators at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss.
Mississippi State Bulldogs designated hitter Noah Sullivan prepares to swing against the Florida Gators at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss. / Mike Mettina-MSU Athletics
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State will be looking to even their series against Florida on Saturday night after watching the Gators hold a track meet over the final three innings at Dudy Noble Field.

The Bulldogs were leading early in the series opener Friday night until Florida tied the game by the fifth inning, then scores six in the sixth and two in the seventh and eighth innings and came away with a 13-3 win.

Pregame

Game 2 of the SEC series is behind schedule getting started for some reason. We'll have recaps each inning as Mississippi State tries to even the series with the Gators as both teams have struggled at times this season. First-pitch is coming up soon.

Bulldogs Starting Lineup

Gehrig Frei, LF
Sawyer Reeves, SS
Ace Reese, 3B
Noah Sullivan, DH
Hunter Hines, 1B
JReed Stallman, RF
Ross Highfill, C
Nolan Stevens, CF
Gatlin Sanders, 2B

Gators Starting Lineup

Bobby Boser, 3B
Colby Shelton, SS
Brenda Lawson, 1B
Luke Heyman, C
Blake Cyr, LF
Brody Donay, DH
Hayden Yost, CF
Ashton Wilson, RF
Justin Nadeau, 2B

Pitching Matchup

RHP Evan Siary (0-1, 3.91 ERA, 23 IP, 27 SO, 8 BB, 10 ER) vs. RHP Aidan King (4-1, 2.68 ERA, 40.1 IP, 44 SO, 12 BB, 12 ER)

1st Inning

T1: Siary strikes out the first two Florida batters, then gives up a double to Brendan Lawson. A walk and a single scores Lawson and the Gators are on the board first. Gators 1, Bulldogs 0

B1: State shows they aren't mailing it in early. Gehrig Frey and Sawyer Reeves are retired to lead off. Ace Reese reaches on an infield hit to third base, then Noah Sullivan delivers a two-run bomb to center and the Bulldogs jump to an early lead. They did the same thing in Friday night's game, so don't start counting on anything yet. Bulldogs 2, Gators 1

2nd Inning

T2: Florida goes down in order quickly on a strikeout and two grounders handled with no problem. Bulldogs 2, Gators 1

B2: Bulldogs load the bases with Reed Stallman getting the only solid single, but can't manage to push across a run. If this game gets close later, this will be an inning to remember. Leaving a packed village on base tends to haunt teams later if things go wrong. Bulldogs 2, Gators 1

