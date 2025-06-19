Five Bulldogs earn All-American track and field honors after NCAA meet
Five Mississippi State track and field athletes have been named All-Americans after their performances at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Peyton Bair (decathlon) and Sam Navarro (800m) were named first-team All-Americans while Jessicka Woods, Abdullahi Hassan and Rémi Rougetet earned second-team honors.
Bair won the decathlon national championship with a first-place finish in the event. He set new collegiate records in the 100m and 400m decathlon events and the fifth-fastest 400m by a decathlete in world history. His final point total of 8,323 points secured him the national title, the 14th highest point total in NCAA history, and a new program record.
Navarro earned first-team honors in the 800m after finishing sixth in the finals. The 2025 outdoor championships were Navarro's NCAA debut, where he ran a massive personal best of 1:45.32 over the distance in the semifinals. His time of 1:47.33 in the final race was fast enough to secure him a podium finish.
This was Woods' second consecutive appearance at the championships, this time competing in the 400m hurdles. Her time of 56.72 was just short of the final, finishing 11th overall.
Hassan entered his first outdoor championship as a Bulldog after finishing as the indoor runner-up in the 800m. After a tough race, Hassan just missed the final with a 15th-place finish. He closed his collegiate career as an eight-time All-American.
Rougetet made his third appearance at the outdoor championships in the javelin. Just missing the final by one place, he finished 10th overall, good enough for second-team All-American honors. He closed his career as a Bulldog as a three-time All-American and SEC Champion in the javelin.
Tuomas Narhi, Marie Rougetet and Nelly Jemeli earned honorable mention honors for their performances at the championships.
Athletes are named first-team All-Americans with a first-eighth place finish in their respective event. Second-team honors come with a ninth through 16th-place finish.
*Information from a Mississippi State Athletics press release was used in this story.