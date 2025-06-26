Mississippi State adds second former South Carolina RHP from portal
Mississippi State new coach Brian O’Connor continues to build his first-ever transfer portal class in Starkville that’s ranked as the best in the nation.
On Thursday, former South Carolina right-handed pitcher Brendan Sweeney has reportedly signed with Mississippi State. He’s the second former South Carolina RHP to come to Mississippi State, joining Tyler Pitzer.
In his lone season with the Gamecocks, Sweeney made 23 appearances mostly out of the bullpen, but he did start one game. In 25.1 innings pitched, Sweeney recorded an 8.53 ERA with a team-high six saves, 34 strikeouts, 13 walks and 24 earned runs allowed.
His lone start last season was a March game against North Carolina that saw him pitch just one inning without allowing a run.
Mississippi State Baseball Roster Tracker
Outgoing Transfers
RHP Will Passeau (Auburn University at Montgomery)
RHP Eli Walker
RHP Gavin Black
INF Dylan Cupp (Dallas Baptist)
INF Lukas Buckner (Coastal Carolina)
LHP Wes Pritchard
RHP Mikhai Grant
OF Landis Davila
OF Michael O'Brien (Arkansas-Little Rock)
OF Nolan Stevens (Oklahoma)
C Jackson Owen (Return to Mississippi State)
C Steven Spalitta (Louisiana Lafayette)
RHP Kevin Mannell (Nebraska)
RHP Cade O'Leary
LHP Robert Fortenberry (Kansas State)
LHP Luke Dotson (Texas)
LHP Bradley Loftin
RHP Duke Stone
Incoming Transfers
LHP Tomas Valincius (Virginia)
OF James Nunnallee (Virginia)
C/INF Chone James (Virginia)
INF Vytas Valincius (Illinois)
OF Aidan Teel (Virginia)
INF Ryder Woodson (NC State)
RHP Maddox Webb (The Citadel)
RHP Jackson Logar (James Madison)
UTL Blake Bevis (Ball State)
RHP Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina)
C Kevin Milewski (Seton Hall)
LHP William Kirk (Virginia)
RHP Brendan Sweeney (South Carolina)