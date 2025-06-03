Mississippi State Baseball 2025-26 Offseason Roster Tracker
Mississippi State likely already feels like it was “won” the offseason with the hiring of former Virginia coach Brian O’Connor. But if he wants to win on the field next spring, there’s work to do immediately.
The NCAA baseball transfer portal opened on Monday and just like every other time a coaching change is made, there will be some significant roster turnover.
Several Mississippi State players have already entered the portal and more will likely follow. It’s likely more players have left Virginia than any other school and some of those former Cavaliers are expected to follow O’Connor to Starkville. Which ones are still a mystery, though. A good indicator, though, would be reports of players being listed in the portal with a "do not contact" tag.
Below you’ll find out offseason roster tracker for Mississippi State, as well as complete lists of who is coming and going at the bottom:
June 3, 2025
Sophomore shortstop Dylan Cupp has entered the transfer portal after one season at Mississippi State.
Cupp batted .282 with a .451 on-base percentage and 15 RBIs in 85 at-bats. Cupp spent most of the season in and out of the lineup at shortstop as he struggled at the plate and Sawyer Reeves began to get more starts.
Mississippi State Baseball Roster Tracker
Outgoing Transfers
RHP Will Passeau (Auburn University at Montgomery)
RHP Eli Walker
RHP Gavin Black
INF Dylan Cupp
Wes Pritchard
OF Landis Davila
Incoming Transfers
None
Players With No Eligibility Remaining
RHP Stone Simmons
RHP Chase Hungate
INF Hunter Hines
INF Sawyer Reeves