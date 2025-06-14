Mississippi State baseball adds third pitcher from transfer portal
The College World Series is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean the other teams are taking the weekend off, especially with the transfer portal open.
Mississippi State got its eighth transfer portal commitment Saturday as Murray State and UCLA were playing in a first round College World Series game.
Former James Madison right-handed pitcher Jackson Logar committed to the Bulldogs on Saturday. Logar was primarily used as a starting pitcher last season, going 4-5 with a 3.53 ERA in 74 innings pitched and had 72 strikeouts, 41 walks, 29 earned runs allowed and posted an opponent batting average of .254.
One of Logar’s best outings last season was leading James Madison to an upset win against then-No. 20 Troy. In that game he allowed just two hits, three batters hit by pitch while striking out nine batters and walking three. He also registered a career-high 12 strikeouts against Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
As a freshman in 2024, Logar was primarily used a relief pitcher. He had two saves while finishing with a 5.19 ERA in 43.1 innings and had 43 strikeouts.
Logar is the third pitcher to commit to Mississippi State from the transfer portal, joining Tomas Valincius and Maddox Webb. He's the No. 66 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 64 Analytics.
Mississippi State Baseball Roster Tracker
Outgoing Transfers
RHP Will Passeau (Auburn University at Montgomery)
RHP Eli Walker
RHP Gavin Black
INF Dylan Cupp
INF Lukas Buckner (Coastal Carolina)
LHP Wes Pritchard
RHP Mikhai Grant
OF Landis Davila
OF Michael O'Brien (Arkansas-Little Rock)
OF Nolan Stevens (Oklahoma)
C Jackson Owen
C Steven Spalitta (Louisiana Lafayette)
RHP Kevin Mannell (Nebraska)
LHP Robert Fortenberry (Kansas State)
LHP Luke Dotson
LHP Bradley Loftin
Incoming Transfers
LHP Tomas Valincius (Virginia)
OF James Nunnallee (Virginia)
C/INF Chone James (Virginia)
INF Vytas Valincius (Illinois)
OF Aidan Teel (Virginia)
INF Ryder Woodson (NC State)
RHP Maddox Webb (The Citadel)
RHP Jackson Logar (James Madison)
Players With No Eligibility Remaining
RHP Stone Simmons
RHP Chase Hungate
INF Hunter Hines
INF Sawyer Reeves