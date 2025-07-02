Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State baseball adds hitter with .400-plus BA

The Bulldogs' latest commitment won the America East Player of the Year and was a semifinalist for best shortstop award.

Taylor Hodges

Stetson's Drew Wyers rounds the bases heading for home to score during a game with Eastern Kentucky at Melching Field in DeLand, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Stetson's Drew Wyers rounds the bases heading for home to score during a game with Eastern Kentucky at Melching Field in DeLand, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. / Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the most recent college baseball season, 16 players ended the season with batting averages at or above .400 and now one of those players is coming to Starkville.

Former Bryant shortstop Drew Wyers, who had a .407 batting average, committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. He’s the second shortstop to commit to Mississippi State out of the transfer portal (Ryder Woodson is the other) after one season at Bryant.

Wyers’ full slash line for the season was .407/.521/.710 with 11 home runs, 50 RBIs and 11 doubles, which he accomplished despite missing the first three weeks of the season because of an injury. He was the America East Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award that is given to the nation’s best shortstop. He's also spent time at Stetson and Manhattan.

The Bulldogs needed another middle infielder with the threat of some middle infielders leaving in the MLB Draft. Also, adding a player that posts a .400-plus batting average is always a good strategy.

Mississippi State Baseball Roster Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

RHP Will Passeau (Auburn University at Montgomery)
RHP Eli Walker
RHP Gavin Black
INF Dylan Cupp (Dallas Baptist)
INF Lukas Buckner (Coastal Carolina)
RHP Wes Pritchard
RHP Mikhai Grant
OF Landis Davila
OF Michael O'Brien (Arkansas-Little Rock)
OF Nolan Stevens (Oklahoma)
C Jackson Owen (Return to Mississippi State)
C Steven Spalitta (Louisiana Lafayette)
C Ross Highfill (Purdue)
RHP Kevin Mannell (Nebraska)
RHP Cade O'Leary (Florida State)
LHP Robert Fortenberry (Kansas State)
LHP Luke Dotson (Texas)
LHP Bradley Loftin
RHP Duke Stone (Return to Mississippi State)

Incoming Transfers

LHP Tomas Valincius (Virginia)
OF James Nunnallee (Virginia)
C/INF Chone James (Virginia)
INF Vytas Valincius (Illinois)
OF Aidan Teel (Virginia)
INF Ryder Woodson (NC State)
RHP Maddox Webb (The Citadel)
RHP Jackson Logar (James Madison)
UTL Blake Bevis (Ball State)
RHP Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina)
C Kevin Milewski (Seton Hall)
LHP William Kirk (Virginia)
RHP Brendan Sweeney (South Carolina)
RHP Davion Hickson (Rice)
INF Drew Wyers (Bryant)

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Baseball