Mississippi State baseball adds hitter with .400-plus BA
In the most recent college baseball season, 16 players ended the season with batting averages at or above .400 and now one of those players is coming to Starkville.
Former Bryant shortstop Drew Wyers, who had a .407 batting average, committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. He’s the second shortstop to commit to Mississippi State out of the transfer portal (Ryder Woodson is the other) after one season at Bryant.
Wyers’ full slash line for the season was .407/.521/.710 with 11 home runs, 50 RBIs and 11 doubles, which he accomplished despite missing the first three weeks of the season because of an injury. He was the America East Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award that is given to the nation’s best shortstop. He's also spent time at Stetson and Manhattan.
The Bulldogs needed another middle infielder with the threat of some middle infielders leaving in the MLB Draft. Also, adding a player that posts a .400-plus batting average is always a good strategy.
Mississippi State Baseball Roster Tracker
Outgoing Transfers
RHP Will Passeau (Auburn University at Montgomery)
RHP Eli Walker
RHP Gavin Black
INF Dylan Cupp (Dallas Baptist)
INF Lukas Buckner (Coastal Carolina)
RHP Wes Pritchard
RHP Mikhai Grant
OF Landis Davila
OF Michael O'Brien (Arkansas-Little Rock)
OF Nolan Stevens (Oklahoma)
C Jackson Owen (Return to Mississippi State)
C Steven Spalitta (Louisiana Lafayette)
C Ross Highfill (Purdue)
RHP Kevin Mannell (Nebraska)
RHP Cade O'Leary (Florida State)
LHP Robert Fortenberry (Kansas State)
LHP Luke Dotson (Texas)
LHP Bradley Loftin
RHP Duke Stone (Return to Mississippi State)
Incoming Transfers
LHP Tomas Valincius (Virginia)
OF James Nunnallee (Virginia)
C/INF Chone James (Virginia)
INF Vytas Valincius (Illinois)
OF Aidan Teel (Virginia)
INF Ryder Woodson (NC State)
RHP Maddox Webb (The Citadel)
RHP Jackson Logar (James Madison)
UTL Blake Bevis (Ball State)
RHP Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina)
C Kevin Milewski (Seton Hall)
LHP William Kirk (Virginia)
RHP Brendan Sweeney (South Carolina)
RHP Davion Hickson (Rice)
INF Drew Wyers (Bryant)