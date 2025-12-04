Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State gets much-needed win vs. Georgia Tech

Mississippi State men’s basketball got a much needed win Wednesday in its ACC/SEC Challenge game.

The Bulldogs led Georgia Tech for almost the entire game in Atlanta, on the way to an 85-73 win.

The Bulldogs seized momentum in the first half with an 11-3 run over a 4:48 timespan, claiming a 30-18 lead with 5:12 left in the period and holding on to a 37-28 advantage going into halftime.

Mississippi State continued its surge in the second half with an early 7-0 run to push the lead to 16, 44-28, with 18:34 left to play. The Yellow Jackets began to crawl back from their 16-point deficit, cutting the Bulldogs’ lead to six before Josh Hubbard made back-to-back three-pointers to give them some breathing room before eventually regaining a 16-point lead at 68-52 with 7:20 to go.

Hubbard scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half to lead all scorers, along with five assists and four rebounds as well. In his first career start, Jamarion Davis-Fleming notched his best game so far as a Bulldog with an efficient 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting along with five boards, a rejection and an assist.

Next up for Mississippi State will be a short trip north to Tupelo, Miss. where it’ll face San Francisco at 3 p.m. Sunday on SEC Network.

Women’s Basketball: Pittsburgh at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Did You Notice?

The list of Mississippi State football players planning to enter the transfer portal currently sits at five. Wide receiver Jordan Mosely, safety Stonka Burnside, wide receiver Cam Thompson, wide receiver Anson Lewis and defensive lineman Terrance Hibbler have all announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens on January 2.

Daily Dose Of Mike Leach

If you aren't focused on what's right here in front of you, if you're daydreaming about what might be, you really aren't focused at all. Mike Leach

