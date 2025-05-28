Mississippi State baseball coaching search update: Three names rise to the top
There isn’t a lot of news about Mississippi State’s search for its next head baseball coach, which isn’t surprising.
The Bulldogs are in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed in the Tallahassee Regional and will face No. 2 seed Northeastern on Friday. With the way the Bulldogs have played since firing Chris Lemonis, they have a realistic shot at winning the regional and moving on. A bunch of coaching news, rumors and announcements would just be a distraction the team doesn’t need.
It’s a little bit different for everyone else. But just like Christmas, we have to be patient and let it come to us. And just like kids have always done, we’re not going to listen to that advice.
There are rumors and hot boards speculating on who Mississippi State will hire, but three names have to started to rise to the top: Virginia’s Brian O’Connor, Oregon’s Mark Wasikowski and Kansas’s Dan Fitzgerald.
Those are the three most commonly found names related to the Bulldogs’ job and it was the name D1Baseball.com managing editor Kendall Rogers discussed in a recent SportsTalk Mississippi appearance. Here’s what Rogers, who might be more plugged into the college baseball season than anyone, said about each candidate and their status as a Mississippi State candidate:
Brian O’Connor, Virginia head coach
“Brian O'Connor will continue to be a name to watch. You know, if that is who your coach is I think it comes out relatively quickly just because he's done with his season (Virginia did not make the NCAA Tournament after playing in three of the last five College World Series). Why would you sit in Charlottesville for a week if you're going to be the next head coach of Mississippi State?”- Kendall Rogers, D1Baseball
Mark Wasikowski, Oregon head coach
“I have a feeling right now that Mark Wasikowski is becoming a hotter name. I'm starting to hear his name a lot more in that search. I think he would be a really cool hire. If you look at his offenses, they're very powerful, and Jacob Walsh is one of the best hitters in the country. He's gotten SEC experience previously as an assistant. “- Kendall Rogers, D1Baseball
Dan Fitzgerald, Kansas head coach
“I think he'd be a really good fit in Starkville. He's a guy that if you go back and look at the (Dallas Baptist coach) Dan Heffner coaching tree, go look at the people who have worked with Dan Heffner. The hit rate on that is very good. Fitzgerald did one of the best jobs in the country. Honestly, probably one of the best jobs in the last five years by, you know, getting Kansas to almost winning the Big 12. He does not have a lot to work with there.”- Kendall Rogers, D1Baseball
Rogers went on to say his “feeling” is that Wasikowski or Fitzgerald will be named the next head.
“With O'Connor, I just have to, you know, see it to believe it,” Rogers said.
All three coaches are great choices for Mississippi State. O’Connor still qualifies as the biggest “splash” hire but that could change depending on what Oregon and Kansas do in the NCAA Tournament.
But based on the tenor of Rogers’ comments and what other reports have reported, Wasikowski appears to be the leading candidate.
As for a timeline, keep tabs on when Mississippi State’s season ends (like you really needed that reminder) and when Oregon and Kansas end their tournament runs.
If it’s O’Connor, we might hear about it this week, but more likely after the regionals are done.
If it’s Fitzgerald or Wasikowski, we’ll know a day or two after their teams are eliminated. If it’s either of them, Mississippi State fans should be hoping for a long wait.