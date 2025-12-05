Mississippi State soccer coach leaving to take over Florida soccer program

For the second consecutive year, Mississippi State’s soccer coach is leaving Starkville for another SEC program.

Nick Zimmerman announced on social media he is leaving the Bulldogs to take over Florida’s program.

“One of the toughest things to do is to leave your family and to move on to the next opportunity,” Zimmerman wrote. “Today I am leaving my family here at Mississippi State to move back to my roots to be the head coach at University of Florida in the state where I grew up and played.

“Here in Starkville I have been blessed with great staff and administrative support, a faithful student body and fantastic players who have demonstrated their courage and passion in their hard work on and off the field.

“I am grateful for all of the support I have received over the last seven years and I will never forget all of the things that we accomplished together. You have impacted my life and I am grateful for this I had with you.”

Zimmerman first arrived in Starkville in 2019 and was promoted to associated head coach in 2022. After James Armstrong left Mississippi State for Auburn after the 2024 season, Zimmerman was promoted to head coach.

The Bulldogs started off the 2025 strong, going 9-1 in the first 10 games including a 3-2 win against then-No. 1 Tennessee. But the Bulldogs would end the season 12-7-1 overall and 5-4-1 in SEC play.

Mississippi State advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, beating Oklahoma and LSU along the way. The Bulldogs hosted a first round NCAA Tournament match against Lipscomb that ended in a 1-0 defeat for the home team.

