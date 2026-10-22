Mississippi State Baseball Has Just One Alum Represented in the 2026 World Series

Mississippi State baseball will have a connection to the 2026 World Series, as former Bulldogs pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers prepare to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the Fall Classic. However, whether the two-time MLB All-Star will actually take the mound remains uncertain as he continues working his way back from a shoulder injury.

Woodruff is the only former Mississippi State player on either World Series team, giving Bulldogs fans a compelling reason to follow Milwaukee's championship pursuit. Although his chances of pitching in the series appear slim, the opportunity to contribute to a historic postseason run remains alive.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Woodruff's World Series Status Remains Uncertain

Woodruff has not pitched in a major league game since July 4, when he experienced another setback involving his surgically repaired right shoulder. The injury initially appeared to end his season, but the veteran right-hander has continued working toward a potential return.

The 33-year-old recently resumed facing hitters, throwing 23 pitches during a live batting practice session on Tuesday. His fastball reportedly reached 90-92 mph, offering an encouraging sign as he pushes to earn a spot on Milwaukee's World Series roster.

Despite that progress, Woodruff faces significant obstacles. He has been sidelined for more than three months, and Milwaukee must weigh his readiness against the risk of a potential setback. A roster rule concerning replacement players if an injury recurs has also complicated the decision.

As of Wednesday, October 21, reports indicated that Woodruff was unlikely to make the World Series roster. However, the Brewers had not announced a final decision, leaving some hope for the former Bulldog.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Baseball's Connection to the Brewers

Woodruff's journey to the World Series began in Starkville, where he played for Mississippi State from 2012 through 2014.

During his college career, Woodruff went 3-6 with a 4.70 ERA across 34 appearances, including 18 starts. He was selected by Milwaukee in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, becoming part of the organization's pitching development pipeline.

His college achievements also included appearances on the SEC Academic Honor Roll, participation on Mississippi State's 2013 national finalist team and a role on the 2012 SEC Tournament championship squad.

Since reaching the major leagues, Woodruff has developed into one of Milwaukee's most important pitchers. His two All-Star selections and contributions to the Brewers' continued success have made him a recognizable name among professional baseball fans.

Now, he has an opportunity to be part of another major milestone for the franchise, even if his role ultimately comes away from the mound.

What Woodruff's World Series Opportunity Means for MSU

Mississippi State has a proud history of developing professional baseball talent. The university has produced 72 major leaguers, including 13 All-Stars, seven World Series champions and 21 first-round draft picks.

The Brewers are preparing for their first World Series appearance since 1982, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday, October 23.

For Mississippi State fans, the hope is that Woodruff's recovery progresses far enough for him to help Milwaukee chase its first championship. Whether he pitches or supports his teammates from the dugout, his connection to Starkville makes him a player worth watching throughout the series.

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