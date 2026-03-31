Mississippi State Baseball Living Up to Hype After Two Full Months

Mississippi State is having the kind of season it hoped for in the preseason.

The Bulldogs have lost only four games by a combined seven runs, all to teams ranked in the top 10 at the time. They’re at the top of the SEC standings, in the top five of every college baseball poll and near the top of the NCAA RPI rankings.

That’s where fans expected this team to be after luring Brian O’Connor away from Virginia after two decades and building one of the top-rated transfer portal classes.

Sweeping their archrival, Ole Miss, on its home field and knocking the Rebels out of every major college baseball poll is just icing on the cake.

There are still two months to play, though. So nobody should be popping champagne bottles just yet. But after two months, the Bulldogs are where they need to be.

Mississippi State is ranked No. 4 by D1Baseball.com, No. 5 by Baseball America, No. 4 by the National College Baseball Writers Association, No. 4 by Perfect Game and No. 4 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll.

𝗗𝗔𝗪𝗚𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 pic.twitter.com/oNTJBq9Gd1 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 30, 2026

The Bulldogs are tied at the top of the SEC standings with a 7-2 conference record, matching Texas and Georgia. The pitching staff ranks in the top five in every major category, and the offense sits in the top 10 across the board.

Individually, Bryce Chance’s .435 batting average leads the SEC. Ace Reese’s 12 doubles lead the league. Tomas Valincius has the second-lowest ERA at .91, the third-most strikeouts with 56, the most strikeouts looking with 20 and one of the lowest WHIPs in the conference.

And that’s just the Bulldogs sitting at the top of the leaderboards. Several others are having seasons that will put them in the conversation for postseason honors.

Two catchers. Two bombs. pic.twitter.com/ISzTq7Lzfn — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 30, 2026

So, Mississippi State is where it needs to be, but the ultimate goals and expectations are still well ahead.

Mississippi State Batting Stats

BA: .337 (1)

SLG%: .564 (3)

OB%: .439 (3)

R: 272 (2)

H: 316 (1)

2B: 70 (1)

HR: 46 (5)

RBI: 253 (2)

BB: 154 (9)

K: 212 (6)

SB: 42 (6)

Mississippi State Pitching Stats

ERA: 3.23 (3)

H: 181 (2)

R: 99 (3)

ER: 85 (3)

BB: 91 (4)

SO: 319 (4)

Opp. BA: .208 (2)

RPI Rankings

(Only SEC teams with national rankings.)

1. Texas (23-4)

2. Florida (23-6)

4. Auburn (20-7)

5. Mississippi State (24-4)

6. Alabama (22-7)

15. Ole Miss (19-10)

16. Texas A&M (22-5)

18. Kentucky (21-6)

19. Oklahoma (19-8)

40. Georgia (23-6)

42. Tennessee (18-10)

60. Arkansas (19-10)

82. LSU (19-10)

105. South Carolina (13-16)

118. Vanderbilt (17-12)

138. Missouri (17-12)