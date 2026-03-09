Mississippi State Baseball Moves Up in Rankings After Dominant Weekend

Mississippi State didn’t have a perfect week. The Bulldogs lost to another top 10 opponent, Southern Miss, by one run in a midweek game.

But considering how good Southern Miss has looked this season, the Bulldogs won’t be punished for that loss and they weren’t. In fact, the Bulldogs have moved up in both the D1Baseball Top 25 and Baseball America’s Top 25 rankings.

Mississippi State moved up one spot in both sets of rankings, but that can be attributed less to what it did last week and more to what the defending national champions did.

LSU fell 11 spots in both rankings to No. 13 overall after going 1-4 last week with losses to Northeastern, Louisiana and a series loss to Sacramento State. The Tigers’ four losses in Week 4 matched TCU’s Week 2 skid for the most defeats by a Top 25 team in a single week this season.

Here’s what Baseball America said about the Bulldogs.

“While midweek opponents carry little weight when it comes to tournament selection, Mississippi State stumbled in a higher-profile 7-6 loss to then-No. 12 Southern Miss. The Bulldogs bounced back to blast Lipscomb in a three-game sweep over the weekend, outscoring their opponent 43-7, including a 26-0 victory in the series finale.

“Senior two-way player Noah Sullivan showed off his sheer strength throughout Week 4 when he went 9-for-18 with three home runs, a double, two stolen bases and 12 RBIs. Sullivan was a 2025 third-team All-American.”

Here’s the complete top 25 rankings from both publications:

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

UCLA, 13-2 Texas, 15-0 Mississippi State, 14-2 Georgia Tech, 14-2 Arkansas, 12-4 Auburn, 13-2 Southern Miss, 14-2 Georgia, 15-3 Oklahoma, 14-2 NC State, 14-2 Clemson, 15-1 Wake Forest, 15-1 LSU, 12-5 Virginia, 13-3 North Carolina, 13-3 Coastal Carolina, 9-6 TCU, 9-6 Oregon State, 10-4 Tennessee, 12-4 Florida State, 13-2 Kentucky, 14-2 Texas A&M, 14-1 Florida, 14-3 UTSA, 13-2 Southern California, 15-0

Baseball America Top 25 Rankings