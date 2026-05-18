Mississippi State Baseball Ranked No. 16, Still Hosting a Regional

Mississippi State baseball wrapped up its regular season with its stock a little lower than anyone in Starkville probably wanted.

But the Bulldogs are still in the mix heading into postseason play.

After dropping a third straight SEC series to close out the year, the Dawgs landed at No. 16 in both the Baseball America and D1 Baseball top-25 polls released Monday morning.

It's not where this team expected to be. Not even close.

Mississippi State spent a big chunk of the early season sitting near the top of the national rankings, climbing as high as No. 3 at one point.

For much of the year, State was a fixture inside the top five and later the top ten. That has a way of raising expectations and when the losses start stacking up, the fall feels steeper.

The closing stretch has been rough.

The Bulldogs went 2-7 down the SEC stretch, mixing in some non-conference wins along the way but not enough to slow the slide.

Those seven losses came against power programs, including two series played away from Dudy Noble Field, but the results are the results. Pollsters noticed.

Ryan puts up a zero in the first pic.twitter.com/swhIOVq934 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) May 16, 2026

From Top to Middle of Pack

Baseball America had State at No. 12 last week. D1 Baseball had them at No. 13.

This Monday, both outlets put the Dawgs at No. 16 — a four-spot and three-spot drop respectively.

For context on how far the pendulum has swung, a team that was knocking on the door of the No. 1 spot earlier this spring is now sitting in the second tier of the national rankings.

That's what three straight series losses in the SEC will do to your standing.

The two polls tell a slightly different story at the top. UCLA holds the No. 1 spot in both.

Baseball America has Georgia Tech at No. 2 with North Carolina right behind, while D1 Baseball flips those two. Georgia, Texas and Auburn round out the top six in both polls.

Southern Mississippi, always worth noting for Mississippi State fans, sits at No. 8 in both outlets, continuing a strong season for the Golden Eagles.

Ole Miss also appears in both polls, checking in at No. 25 in Baseball America and No. 17 in D1 Baseball, meaning the Magnolia State has two programs ranked heading into the SEC Tournament.

That's worth watching as the week unfolds.

Mississippi State pitcher Ryan McPherson made his return to the mound after a seven-week absence against No. 6 Auburn at Dudy Noble Field. | Mississippi State Athletics

The Ryan McPherson Factor

Here's where things get interesting for the Bulldogs.

Despite the losing skid, there's a reason Mississippi State hasn't been completely written off heading into tournament time and his name is Ryan McPherson.

The ace pitcher has been working his way back into action and his slow but steady return gives the Dawgs something that doesn't show up in a standings column.

Calculators and rankings algorithms can't account for what a healthy frontline arm means to a pitching staff.

The eye test matters here and the pollsters appear to be giving State some credit for it.

That's actually one of the reasons these opinion polls carry value even at this late stage of the season. A power index or an RPI rating gives you the numbers.

But it doesn't factor in whether your best pitcher is rounding into form at the right time. It doesn't measure how a team's bats have been performing down the stretch.

Those are the kinds of things coaches and selectors lean on when the pure math doesn't tell the whole story.

What Polls Can — and Can't — Tell You

It's worth being honest about what these rankings mean right now.

At this stage of the college baseball calendar, the numbers that matter most are the ones driving seeding for conference tournaments and the NCAA's ratings power index updates.

Those are the figures that determine who hosts, who travels and who's on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament field.

The opinion polls are a different kind of snapshot. They're a counter-view to the standings, a way to factor in what the numbers don't always capture.

But they're not the whole picture and the people putting together the NCAA Tournament bracket know that.

What we do know: Mississippi State still expects to host an NCAA regional when the field gets announced.

That would mean Starkville draws a regional field and plays its first-round games in front of the home crowd at Dudy Noble.

That's no small thing. Home regionals are an advantage and it's one the Bulldogs appear likely to still have despite the rough finish.

SEC Tournament Looms Large

None of this is settled yet. The SEC Tournament is this week and what happens there will shape the final picture.

A deep run by the Dawgs could restore some of the respect that slipped away during that 2-7 SEC stretch. An early exit would likely confirm the skeptics' doubts.

The field the Bulldogs face in conference play isn't soft.

This is the SEC and the teams Mississippi State dropped series to are among the better programs in the country. Losing on the road in this league isn't a disgrace, it's just the reality of what the conference is.

Still, State's fans know this team is capable of more than its recent results suggest.

The combination of McPherson potentially back at full strength and a roster that spent most of the year inside the top ten nationally means the pieces are there.

Whether the Dawgs can put it together in tournament play is the question hanging over the program right now.

The No. 16 ranking isn't a sentence. It's just where things stand after a hard final month.

For a team that's still hosting an NCAA regional and still has its ace pitcher trending in the right direction, that's a chapter, not an ending.

BASEBALL AMERICA Top 25 May 18

1.UCLA (NC)

2.Georgia Tech (+1)

3.North Carolina (-1)

4.Georgia (+1)

5.Texas (+1)

6.Auburn (-2)

7.Oregon State (NC)

8.Southern Mississippi (NC)

9.Florida (NC)

10.Arkansas (NC)

11.Florida State (NC)

12.West Virginia (+1)

13.Texas A&M (+2)

14.Kansas (+3)

15.Alabama (+4)

16.Mississippi State (-4)

17.Cicinnati (+1)

18.Oregon (+5)

19.Oklahoma State (+2)

20.Tennessee (+4)

21.Nebraska (NR)

22.Southern California (-8)

23.UC-Santa Barbara (+2)

24.Arizona State (NR)

25.Ole Miss (-3)

Dropped Out: Coastal Carolina, Oklahoma

D1 BASEBALL Top 25

1.UCLA (NC)

2.North Carolina (NC)

3.Georgia Tech (NC)

4.Georgia (NC)

5.Texas (+1)

6.Auburn (-1)

7.Oregon State (NC)

8.Southern Mississippi (NC)

9.West Virginia (NC)

10.Texas A&M (NC)

11.Florida State (NC)

12.Arkansas (NC)

13.Kansas (+1)

14.Oregon (+2)

15.Alabama (+3)

16.Mississippi State (-3)

17.Ole Miss (-2)

18.Florida (+2)

19.Oklahoma State (+2)

20.Nebraska (+4)

21.Arizona State (+1)

22.CiNCinnati (+3)

23.Tennessee (NR)

24.Coastal Carolina (-4)

25.Southern California (-8)

Dropped Out: Boston College