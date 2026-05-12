Ace Reese’s Hot Streak Comes at the Perfect Time for Mississippi State

If you’re Mississippi State, this is exactly what you want to see in the middle of May. Your best player playing like your best player.

Ace Reese didn’t just have a good week. He had the kind of week that gets you noticed nationally, and Baseball America made it official by naming him to its Week 13 National Team of the Week.

Reese hit .632 last week. That’s not a typo. Twelve hits in 19 at‑bats, three home runs, nine RBIs, six runs scored. He basically lived on the bases for seven days.

Ace Reese. Baseball America National Team of the Week. ♠️ pic.twitter.com/36bYb9CQHm — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) May 12, 2026

It started with a 4‑for‑5 night and two homers against Nicholls, continued with another 4‑for‑5 game against Auburn, and wrapped with a 3‑for‑4 outing that included a two‑run shot.

When Mississippi State needed production, Reese delivered it over and over again.

And he wasn’t just doing it at the plate. He was perfect in the field with seven assists at third base, which is exactly the kind of detail that gets overlooked when a guy is hitting everything in sight.

The bigger picture is just as impressive. Reese leads the SEC in doubles and sits near the top of the league in almost every major offensive category. Third in total bases. Fourth in RBIs. Fifth in runs. Sixth in home runs and slugging. Eighth in OPS. Ninth in hits. Pick a stat and he’s somewhere near the top of it.

ACE REESE TWO-RUN SHOT pic.twitter.com/qSudtNwc6v — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) May 9, 2026

This is what it looks like when a team’s best player starts peaking at the right time. Mississippi State has already had two pitchers earn National Team of the Week honors this season in Tomas Valincius and Duke Stone. Now its most dangerous hitter is joining them.

That’s the kind of balance that matters in May. And if Reese keeps swinging like this, the Bulldogs are going to be a tough out for anyone.

And Mississippi State has plenty left to play for, including hosting a NCAA Regional.

“Reality is we have to go down there and win 1 or 2, I don't know, I'm not on the selection committee,” Bulldogs’ coach Brian O’Connor said. “All we can control is what we can control.”

Baseball America Week 13 National Team of the Week

C: Gavin Kelly, West Virginia

1B: Ryan Niedzwiedz, SIU Edwardsville

2B: Jarren Advincula, Georgia Tech

3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State

SS: Roch Cholowsky, UCLA

OF: Drew Burress, Georgia Tech

OF: Paul Contreras, Cal State Fullerton

OF: Jack Basseer, USC

DH: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

P: Maxx Yehl, West Virginia

P: Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee

P: Karsten Sweum, Gonzaga

P: Luis Becerra, Cal Baptist

TWP: Caden McDonald, Florida