Mississippi State Baseball Releases 2027 Schedule With Several Marquee Matchups

Mississippi State baseball has officially released its 2027 schedule, and the Bulldogs are preparing for another challenging season at Dudy Noble Field. With 35 home games, a demanding Southeastern Conference slate and several matchups against the nation's top programs, Mississippi State will have plenty of opportunities to build its postseason résumé.

The Bulldogs open the season on February 19 with a three-game home series against Stony Brook. The matchup will mark the first meeting between the two programs, adding another opponent to Mississippi State's all-time schedule.

The 2027 slate also includes a surprising return to a familiar opponent. Mississippi State will face Wake Forest for the first time since 1949 when the teams meet at the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, on March 7.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Baseball Schedule Features Elite Competition

The Bulldogs will face one of the more challenging schedules in college baseball, with opponents bringing impressive achievements from the 2026 season.

Mississippi State is scheduled to face 13 teams that finished the 2026 campaign ranked in the top 25 of the RPI. Twelve opponents reached the NCAA Tournament, seven hosted a regional or super regional, and three won their respective conference championships.

The Bulldogs will also meet four of the eight teams that reached the 2026 College World Series, including the national champions. Those matchups could provide an early indication of how Mississippi State measures up against the country's best programs.

The schedule includes 20 opponents that finished above .500 in 2026, leaving little room for the Bulldogs to take a weekend off.

Mississippi State fans cheer for a home run during the NCAA Tournament regional final against Louisiana at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss., on Sunday, May 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dudy Noble Field Will Be Busy Again in 2027

Mississippi State will begin the season with nine consecutive games at Dudy Noble Field, giving fans an early opportunity to see the Bulldogs at home.

The program established a new NCAA single-season attendance record in 2026, averaging 11,686 fans per game. With 35 regular-season home contests scheduled for 2027, the atmosphere in Starkville should once again be a major advantage.

Following the opening series against Stony Brook, Mississippi State will host South Alabama, Jackson State, Saint Joseph's and Troy before beginning a stretch of neutral-site and road games.

The Bulldogs' first SEC series comes March 19-21 against Missouri. Other notable home conference matchups include Ole Miss from April 2-4, Texas A&M from April 16-18, Oklahoma from April 30-May 2 and Arkansas from May 20-22.

Brian O'Connor Begins His Second Season

The 2027 campaign will be Brian O'Connor's second season leading Mississippi State. In his debut year, the Bulldogs finished 43-19 overall and 16-14 in SEC play, earning hosting rights for an NCAA regional and sweeping their three games in Starkville.

The road to another postseason run will be demanding, with road series against Georgia, Florida, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and LSU.

Mississippi State will also travel to Pearl to face Ole Miss on April 27, adding another chapter to one of college baseball's fiercest rivalries.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 25-30 in Hoover, Alabama, followed by NCAA regionals beginning June 4. Super regionals are scheduled for June 11-14, with the College World Series set for June 18-28 in Omaha.

With a packed home schedule and a slate loaded with postseason-caliber opponents, Mississippi State's 2027 season will offer an early and sustained test of its championship ambitions.

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