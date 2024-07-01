Mississippi State Baseball Set to Compete in 2025 College Classic
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State baseball revealed the first part of its 2025 schedule. The Bulldogs will head to Houston, Texas, and Minute Maid Park to participate in the College Classic.
MSU has competed in similar tournaments before, as recently as 2023, but opted to go with more home games this past season. In 2021, State traveled to Arlington for perhaps the most star-studded tournament ever.
The Bulldogs took on Texas, TCU, and Texas Tech and came with two wins (lost to TCU), while the other two SEC teams, Arkansas and Ole Miss, went undefeated. State played in this same ballpark in 2018 and had a successful weekend by sweeping Louisiana, Houston, and Sam Houston State.
However, the 2025 Diamond Dawgs will face a new challenge, and expectations have not been set for that squad. MSU head coach Chris Lemonis and his staff are still working through the transfer portal and awaiting the MLB draft before they can fully grasp what the roster will look like.
Lemonis has added a few pieces, but this team desperately needs arms and a dynamic hitter in the lineup. While State does have a young core, relying on those guys to take a big jump is dangerous.
The Bulldogs rarely left home during their nonconference slate this season but will face stiff competition at a neutral site in 2025.
Friday, February 28th at 11:05 a.m. versus Rice
Saturday, March 1st at 3:05 p.m. versus Arizona
Sunday, March 2nd at 2:05 versus Oklahoma State