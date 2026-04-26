Mississippi State Completes Sweep of LSU With Another Comeback Win

For the third straight day, No. 15 Mississippi State had to come from behind to beat LSU. This one just didn’t require the late‑game chaos of Friday or Saturday, but it still followed the same uncomfortable pattern.

Instead of final‑inning, final‑at‑bat drama, the Bulldogs trailed 5-3 after four innings and tied it with two runs in the fifth. LSU answered with three runs to open the sixth, but Mississippi State finally put together a response it wouldn’t give back. It was the first moment all weekend where the Bulldogs looked fully in control rather than simply surviving the moment.

Bryce Chance and Kevin Milewski both scored on the same throwing error, Ace Reese doubled home Gehrig Frei, and Blake Bevis brought in Reese on a fielder’s choice. That pushed Mississippi State ahead 9-8, and LSU never scored again.

The Bulldogs added four insurance runs over the next two innings while the Tigers managed only one more hit. After spending most of the weekend playing from behind, Mississippi State finally played with a lead and protected it.

It wasn’t as dramatic as Milewski’s walk‑off on Friday or Saturday’s rally from five runs down in the seventh. But it was still another game where Mississippi State found itself trailing at home, and that trend is starting to stack up.

That’s not a great long‑term recipe, and it could make for a long week if the pattern sticks. The Bulldogs have shown they can claw back, but living on that edge isn’t sustainable in the SEC.

For now, though, they can enjoy a sweep of the defending national champions, a reminder of what this team looks like when it settles in. And it’s a title Mississippi State still hopes to carry into 2027.

Pitching Decisions

WP: Peyton Fowler (1-0), 0.1 IP, 1 BF, 6 TP

LP: Sheerin (3-1), 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 WP, 15 TP

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Ace Reese: 2-5, 3 R, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 K

Noah Sullivan: 3-6, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 1 K

Blake Bevis: 1-3, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Jacob Parker: 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 2B, 1 BB

Next Up

Mississippi State’s schedule this week will be hard to match. The Bulldogs will face No. 17 Ole Miss for the Governor’s Cup at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss. Then they’ll head to Austin, Texas to face the No. 4-ranked (for now) Longhorns.

First pitch for the Governor’s Cup is set for 6 p.m. and will be available for streaming on SECN+.