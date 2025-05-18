Mississippi State earns No. 11 seed in upcoming SEC Tournament
Mississippi State’s 9-1 finish to the season certainly secured its spot in the NCAA Tournament, but also improved their standing in the SEC standings.
Those improvements put the Bulldogs (34-20, 15-15 SEC) as the No. 11 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. and will see them face No. 14 seed Texas A&M ( 28-25, 11-19 SEC) in a first round game at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will advance to face No. 6 seed Auburn (38-17, 17-13 SEC) on Wednesday and the winner of that game will face No. 3 seed LSU (42-13, 19-11 SEC) in quarterfinal game Friday.
Oklahoma’s loss to Texas on Saturday moved the Bulldogs up to the No. 11 seed. If the Bulldogs make a run to the quarterfinal round, that will prove to be a big deal since it’ll give Mississippi State an extra day of rest. The top half of the bracket will play quarterfinal games on Thursday while the bottom half, which includes Mississippi State, will play Friday.
It’s unlikely the Bulldogs would have their Tuesday starter (likely Pico Kohn) pitch three days later, but baseball history is full of pitchers performing heroically on three days of rest. It certainly will allow Mississippi State’s bullpen to rest and be fully available for a potential game against LSU. But the Bulldogs have a long hill to climb until they have to worry about all of that.
Here are the final conference standings and schedule for the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.
Final SEC Standings
- Texas (22-8)
- Arkansas (20-10)
- LSU (19-11)
- Vanderbilt (19-11)
- Georgia (18-12)
- Auburn (17-13)
- Ole Miss (16-14)
- Tennessee (16-14)
- Alabama (16-14)
- Florida (15-15)
- Mississippi State (15-15)
- Oklahoma (14-16)
- Kentucky (13-17)
- Texas A&M (11-19)
- South Carolina (6-24)
- Missouri (3-27)
2025 SEC Baseball Championship
First Round, May 20
Game 1: No. 16 Missouri vs. No. 9 Alabama
Game 2: No. 13 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Oklahoma
Game 3: No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Florida
Game 4: No. 14 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Mississippi State
Second Round, May 21
Game 5: Winner G1 vs. No. 8 Tennessee
Game 6: Winner G2 vs. No. 5 Georgia
Game 7: Winner G3 vs. No. 7 Auburn
Game 8: Winner G4 vs. No. 6 Ole Miss
Quarterfinals, May 22-23
Game 9: Winner G5 vs. No. 1 Texas
Game 10: Winner G6 vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt
Game 11: Winner G7 vs. No. 2 Arkansas
Game 12: Winner G8 vs. No. 3 LSU
Semifinals, May 24
Game 13: Winner G10 vs Winner G9
Game 14: Winner G12 vs. Winner G11
Finals, May 25
Game 15: Winner G14 vs. Winner G13