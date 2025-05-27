Mississippi State eyes postseason success under interim coach
STARKVILLE, Miss. — After a non-stop month, interim Mississippi State coach Justin Parker gave them a few days off.
It was probably seriously needed. With everything from a coaching change to the SEC Tournament, they probably haven't had time to catch their breath.
He hopes that's going to give them some renewed energy and optimism. Parker didn't have time to look this far ahead when he took over.
"When it all happened, our primary focus was on Memphis on Tuesday night and doing the best job we could individually and collectively to be in a spot to win each game," he said ahead of the NCAA Regional in Tallahassee, Fla., on Friday. "That was our focus and continues to be our focus."
The Bulldogs responded to the coaching change with a remarkable turnaround, winning nine of their last ten games and surging to a .500 finish in SEC play.
The team’s improved performance has been fueled by a revitalized offense, tightened pitching, and strong clubhouse leadership.
The team’s leaders, especially on the pitching staff, for keeping the group focused and resilient.
"The pitching staff is loaded with leaders with Pico Kohn, Karson Ligon and Evan Siary, guys that do the right thing in all areas," Parker said. "The shakeup didn’t deter any of that.
"Of course, it deterred some of the things emotionally, but the guys got right back to work and continued to push. The last three weeks to a month, the body of work showcased that those guys were serious and they’ve done what it takes to be in this position."
Mississippi State will open the NCAA Tournament in Tallahassee, a location that has brought postseason magic before.
The Bulldogs have played in Tallahassee Regionals four times previously, advancing to the College World Series twice from this site, including a run in 2018.
"This time of year, starting with Hoover, this is the time where baseball can be magical and moments can be special," Parker said about the history. "We’ve talked a lot about that as a group. Our focus has been mostly about being the best version of ourselves."
The Bulldogs face a challenging field, opening against Northeastern, a team riding a 27-game win streak and known for its deep pitching and aggressive style.
"On paper, it’s one of the most complete teams in the country," Parker said. "They defend at an incredibly high level, they pitch and make you earn everything. We’re going to have our hands full with them".
Florida State, the host and a perennial postseason power, looms as a potential opponent, while Bethune-Cookman rounds out the regional field.
As usual in tournaments, how the pitching staff is ready often determines a team's fate.
Pico Kohn, who has thrown more pitches this season than ever before, was given rest after the SEC Tournament.
"We felt like the last month of a season he had been used at a clip where he seemed a little bit tired to me," Parker said. "We’ve really tried to capitalize on the rest."
Evan Siary’s consistency has also been a big factor.
"Just the floor of what he does and the ability as a veteran, as a strike-thrower and as a competitor to be in those environments ...," Parker said. "To be able to have that ability to steady the ship is huge."
With a 9-2 finish to the season after the coaching change, there's been growth and, more importantly, stability.
T"The guys embodied the resilience and toughness to take a bad situation and grow from it individually and as a group," Parker said. "They’re going to be required to do that the rest of their life in sports or beyond sports.
"We just try to have fun with it, continue to work and push and understand that we have a lot to play for. They should be proud of themselves considering all things."
Other teams know what Mississippi State has done, too. There weren't a lot of people in April predicting the Bulldogs to be in the season.
Parker knows full well the opportunity they have no.
"To go in and almost have a rebirth of a season at 0-0, they have their eye on us too," he said. "I’m not sure there’s anybody thrilled about seeing us in their Regional either."
They open play in Tallahassee, Fla., on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Northeastern. It is a matchup stronger than a lot of people would normally think. The game will be televised on ESPN+.