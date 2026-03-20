Mississippi State Sets Rotation as Vanderbilt Faces Pitching Questions
No. 6 Mississippi State may have its weekend rotation set for the rest of the season.
Once again, the Bulldogs will send out Ryan McPherson, Tomas Valincius and Duke Stone to start each game of the weekend series against Vanderbilt.
The Commodores, though, are a much bigger question mark when it comes to its pitching staff. Five pitchers landed on the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report, including one starter listed as questionable.
That leaves Vanderbilt with an unannounced starting pitcher for the series finale on Sunday.
Here’s a look at who Mississippi State and Vanderbilt will be sending to the mound at the start of games this weekend.
Mississippi State Starting Pitchers
Game 1: Ryan McPherson, RHP
Season: 3-0, 2.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 29 IP, 24 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 36 K, 1 HR, .218 Opp. BA
Game 2: Tomas Valincius, LHP
Season: 4-0, 1.30 ERA, .98 WHIP, 27.2 IP, 19 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 8 BB, 33 K, 1 HR, .194 Opp. BA
Game 3: Duke Stone, RHP
Season: 3-0, 3.63 ERA, .85 WHIP, 22.1 IP, 15 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 33 K, 1 HR, .192 Opp. BA
Notable Relief Pitchers
Ben Davis: 0-1, 5.25 ERA, .83 WHIP, 2 SV, 12 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 15 K, 1 HR, .205 Opp. BA
Jack Gleason: 2.25 ERA, 1-0, .75 WHIP, 12 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER 2 BB, 23 K, 2 HR, .163 Opp. BA
Brendan Sweeney: 0-0, 5.73 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 1 SV, 11 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 12 K, 2 HR, .244 Opp. BA
Maddox Webb: 0-0, 2.35 ERA, 1.30 wHIP, 1 SV, 7.2 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K, .300 Opp. BA
Vanderbilt Starting Pitchers
Game 1: Connor Fennell, RHP
Season: 2-0, 5.47 ERA, 26.1 IP, 25 H, 17 R, 16 ER, 6 BB, 38 K, .240 Opp. BA, 2 HP, 2 BK
Game 2: Wyatt Nadeau, LHP
Season: 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 18 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 25 K, .161 Opp. BA, 4 WP, 1 HP
Game 3: TBA
Season: N/A
Notable Relief Pitchers
Luke Guth: 1-1, 3.27 ERA, 11 IP, 13 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 13 K, .302 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 1 HP
Brennan Seiber: 2-1, 4.11 ERA, 15.1 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 8 BB, 11 K, .245 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 5 HP
Tyler Baird: 0-0, 4.30 ERA, 14.2 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 11 BB, 16 K, .226 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 1 HP
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Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.