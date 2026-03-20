Mississippi State Sets Rotation as Vanderbilt Faces Pitching Questions

No. 6 Mississippi State may have its weekend rotation set for the rest of the season.

Once again, the Bulldogs will send out Ryan McPherson, Tomas Valincius and Duke Stone to start each game of the weekend series against Vanderbilt.

The Commodores, though, are a much bigger question mark when it comes to its pitching staff. Five pitchers landed on the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report, including one starter listed as questionable.

That leaves Vanderbilt with an unannounced starting pitcher for the series finale on Sunday.

Here’s a look at who Mississippi State and Vanderbilt will be sending to the mound at the start of games this weekend.

Mississippi State Starting Pitchers

This weekend's rotation pic.twitter.com/ua0KmEiysk — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 19, 2026

Game 1: Ryan McPherson, RHP Season: 3-0, 2.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 29 IP, 24 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 36 K, 1 HR, .218 Opp. BA

Game 2: Tomas Valincius, LHP Season: 4-0, 1.30 ERA, .98 WHIP, 27.2 IP, 19 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 8 BB, 33 K, 1 HR, .194 Opp. BA

Game 3: Duke Stone, RHP Season: 3-0, 3.63 ERA, .85 WHIP, 22.1 IP, 15 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 33 K, 1 HR, .192 Opp. BA

Notable Relief Pitchers Ben Davis: 0-1, 5.25 ERA, .83 WHIP, 2 SV, 12 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 15 K, 1 HR, .205 Opp. BA

Jack Gleason: 2.25 ERA, 1-0, .75 WHIP, 12 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER 2 BB, 23 K, 2 HR, .163 Opp. BA

Brendan Sweeney: 0-0, 5.73 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 1 SV, 11 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 12 K, 2 HR, .244 Opp. BA

Maddox Webb: 0-0, 2.35 ERA, 1.30 wHIP, 1 SV, 7.2 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K, .300 Opp. BA

Vanderbilt Starting Pitchers

Game 1: Connor Fennell, RHP Season: 2-0, 5.47 ERA, 26.1 IP, 25 H, 17 R, 16 ER, 6 BB, 38 K, .240 Opp. BA, 2 HP, 2 BK

Game 2: Wyatt Nadeau, LHP Season: 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 18 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 25 K, .161 Opp. BA, 4 WP, 1 HP

Game 3: TBA Season: N/A