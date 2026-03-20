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Mississippi State Sets Rotation as Vanderbilt Faces Pitching Questions

The Bulldogs’ rotation of Ryan McPherson, Tomas Valincius and Duke Stone remains intact, but Vanderbilt faces uncertainty on the mound.
Taylor Hodges|
Mississippi State Pitcher Ryan McPherson (#28) during the game between Delaware and Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Pitcher Ryan McPherson (#28) during the game between Delaware and Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS. | Mississippi State Athletics

No. 6 Mississippi State may have its weekend rotation set for the rest of the season.

Once again, the Bulldogs will send out Ryan McPherson, Tomas Valincius and Duke Stone to start each game of the weekend series against Vanderbilt.

The Commodores, though, are a much bigger question mark when it comes to its pitching staff. Five pitchers landed on the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report, including one starter listed as questionable.

That leaves Vanderbilt with an unannounced starting pitcher for the series finale on Sunday.

Here’s a look at who Mississippi State and Vanderbilt will be sending to the mound at the start of games this weekend.

Mississippi State Starting Pitchers

Game 1: Ryan McPherson, RHP

Season: 3-0, 2.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 29 IP, 24 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 36 K, 1 HR, .218 Opp. BA

Game 2: Tomas Valincius, LHP

Season: 4-0, 1.30 ERA, .98 WHIP, 27.2 IP, 19 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 8 BB, 33 K, 1 HR, .194 Opp. BA

Game 3:  Duke Stone, RHP

Season: 3-0, 3.63 ERA, .85 WHIP, 22.1 IP, 15 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 33 K, 1 HR, .192 Opp. BA

Notable Relief Pitchers

Ben Davis: 0-1, 5.25 ERA, .83 WHIP, 2 SV, 12 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 15 K, 1 HR, .205 Opp. BA
Jack Gleason: 2.25 ERA, 1-0, .75 WHIP, 12 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER 2 BB, 23 K, 2 HR, .163 Opp. BA
Brendan Sweeney: 0-0, 5.73 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 1 SV, 11 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 12 K, 2 HR, .244 Opp. BA
Maddox Webb: 0-0, 2.35 ERA, 1.30 wHIP, 1 SV, 7.2 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K, .300 Opp. BA

Vanderbilt Starting Pitchers

Game 1: Connor Fennell, RHP

Season: 2-0, 5.47 ERA, 26.1 IP, 25 H, 17 R, 16 ER, 6 BB, 38 K, .240 Opp. BA, 2 HP, 2 BK

Game 2: Wyatt Nadeau, LHP

Season: 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 18 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 25 K, .161 Opp. BA, 4 WP, 1 HP

Game 3: TBA

Season: N/A

Notable Relief Pitchers

Luke Guth: 1-1, 3.27 ERA, 11 IP, 13 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 13 K, .302 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 1 HP
Brennan Seiber: 2-1, 4.11 ERA, 15.1 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 8 BB, 11 K, .245 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 5 HP
Tyler Baird: 0-0, 4.30 ERA, 14.2 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 11 BB, 16 K, .226 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 1 HP

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Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

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