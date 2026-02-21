How to Watch No. 4 Mississippi State Baseball vs. Delaware, Game Two

Mississippi State turns to sophomore lefty Tomas Valincius on Saturday, and he’ll get a Delaware team that’s still trying to find its rhythm at the plate.

The Blue Hens enter at 2-3 and hitting right around .200, though they did show some life in a midweek win over La Salle.

It’s another opportunity for the Bulldogs to lean on its pitching depth while the offense keeps doing what it’s done all week.

Here’s everything to know about Saturday’s game.

The Opponent: Delaware

Delaware entered the weekend series against Mississippi State with a 1-3 record after being swept at Elon last weekend. The Blue Hens were able to bounce back for a 6-4 win over La Salle at home on Tuesday.

Greg Mamula's club is hovering at the Mendoza mark offensively, hitting just .200 entering play. Delaware does have three homers this year but haven't shown much aggression on the bases thus far, just 1-of-2 on steal attempts. The Blue Hens also field at a .942 clip.

Delaware only has three batters hitting above .250 on its team, led by senior first baseman Evan Boldin's .462 average. Bouldin, junior right fielder Vincent Davis and sophomore left fielder Noah Burroughs have all homered with Bouldin and Burroughs pacing the Blue Hens with four RBIs apiece. Sophomore third baseman Harry Carr has the team's lone stolen base.

Delaware's pitching staff rolls into the weekend with a collective ERA of 8.18 with 37 strikeouts and 31 walks in 33 innings. Opposing teams have hit .263 against them with four long balls.

Six hurlers for the Blue Hens have perfect ERAs with junior Jackson Hulcher topping the team with 10 strikeouts.

Weather Forecast

The weather stayed relatively clear Friday night and will likely do the same Saturday. There is a small chance of rain, though.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s “a 20 percent chance of rain after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

How to Watch: Delaware at Mississippi State

Who: Delaware Blue Hens (2-3) at No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0)

When: 1 p.m., Saturday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 2-0

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 9, Delaware 2

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Alcorn State 19-0 (7 inn.)

Last time out, Blue Hens: def. La Salle, 6-4

Projected Pitching Matchup

RHP Doug Marose (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2 K, 1 BB) vs. LHP Tomas Valincius (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6 K, 1 BB)

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBD

DAWG FEED: