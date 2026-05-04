Mississippi State Gets Little Poll Punishment After Competitive Texas Series

Mississippi State didn’t get the series upset in Austin, but good teams rarely get punished for losing to great teams.

Monday morning’s release of top 25 college baseball rankings didn’t see the Bulldogs fall much. They dropped one spot to No. 11 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 and held steady at No. 10 in the Baseball America Top 25.

Mississippi State was competitive against Texas in all three games, winning the middle one and avoiding any run-rule losses. Here’s what Baseball America said about the Bulldogs.

“The Bulldogs won the Governor’s Cup with a 7-3 victory over then-No. 22 Ole Miss on Tuesday before dropping two of three at No. 3 Texas, an unsightly but reasonably expected result. Mississippi State is tied with Auburn for fourth in the SEC.

“Freshman lefthander Jack Bauer helped close the door in Mississippi State’s lone weekend win, striking out three while walking four and allowing one hit over 2.1 scoreless innings. The flamethrowing southpaw has allowed three runs over 11.1 innings with 16 strikeouts to six walks since the beginning of April.”

Mississippi State has a chance to move up in the rankings this week when newly-ranked No. 6 Auburn comes to Dudy Noble Field for a three-game series starting Thursday night. The Tigers won their fifth straight series, taking two of three at No. 8 Texas A&M, including an 18-5 run-rule win in the opener.

Here are the complete top 25 rankings.

D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings

UCLA (43-4) North Carolina (37-9) Georgia Tech (39-8) Texas (35-10) Georgia (38-11) Auburn (32-14) Kansas (37-11) Coastal Carolina (33-14) Texas A&M (35-10) Oregon State (36-11) Mississippi State (36-12) Southern Miss (34-14) Oregon (35-12) Florida State (33-14) West Virginia (31-12) Arizona State (33-15) Arkansas (32-17) Southern California (37-12) Alabama (32-16) Ole Miss (32-17) Florida (31-17) Boston College (35-16) Virginia (32-16) Oklahoma (30-16) Nebraska (34-14)

Baseball America Top 25

UCLA Bruins (43-4) North Carolina Tar Heels (37-9-1) Texas Longhorns (35-10) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (39-8) Auburn Tigers (32-14) Georgia Bulldogs (38-11) Oregon State Beavers (36-11) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (33-14) Kansas Jayhawks (37-11) Mississippi State Bulldogs (36-12) Texas A&M Aggies (35-10) Southern Miss Golden Eagles (34-14) Florida Gators (31-17) Arkansas Razorbacks (32-17) Florida State Seminoles (33-14) Oklahoma Sooners (30-16) USC Trojans (37-12) West Virginia Mountaineers (31-12) Arizona State Sun Devils (33-15) Cincinnati Bearcats (31-17) Boston College Eagles (35-16) Alabama Crimson Tide (32-16) Oregon Ducks (35-12) Jacksonville State Gamecocks (38-10) Oklahoma State Cowboys (31-17)