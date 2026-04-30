Mississippi State Pitching Matchups Set for Top-10 Showdown with Texas

Most teams at this point in the season know their weekend rotations. There’s been some trial and error along the way, plus the usual adjustments for injuries and performance, but with three weekends left there isn’t much time to keep tinkering.

Two teams that seem to have things figured out are No. 4 Texas and No. 10 Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs will roll with the same rotation they’ve used the last three weekends. Lefty Tomas Valincius gets the ball Friday, right‑hander Duke Stone goes Saturday and left‑hander Charlie Foster closes the series on Sunday.

It’s the same trio Mississippi State has leaned on since Ryan McPherson went down with a forearm strain five weeks ago. In the games Valincius, Stone and Foster have started, the Bulldogs are 9-6.

On the bump in Austin pic.twitter.com/fuum6jCgUb — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 30, 2026

McPherson is working his way back and has been throwing bullpen sessions during or before games, but for now the rotation stays the same.

Texas, meanwhile, has used the same three starters all season. There hasn’t been an official announcement, but it would be surprising if the Longhorns didn’t go with Dylan Volantis, Ruger Riojas and Luke Harrison in some order.

Statistically, the two staffs are close. Texas has a 3.69 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. Mississippi State sits at 3.61 and 1.22. The difference is in the contact and free passes. Texas gives up fewer hits, fewer home runs and fewer walks. The Longhorns are tough to square up, which could be a challenge for a Mississippi State offense that recently went through a six‑game SEC losing streak when the bats went quiet.

The one area where Mississippi State holds a clear edge is strikeouts. The Bulldogs have 515, while Texas has 474. Even if the Longhorns had played the same number of games, Mississippi State would still be ahead.

Mississippi State Starting Pitchers

Tomas Valincius, LHP Season Stats: 7-1, 2.13 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 63.1 IP, 50 H, 21 R, 15 ER, 14 BB, 87 SO, .212 Opp. BA

Duke Stone, RHP Season Stats: 6-1, 4.64 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 52.1 IP, 53 H, 30 R, 27 ER, 21 BB, 73 SO, .260 Opp. BA

Charlie Foster, LHP Season Stats: 0-2, 5.67 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 33.1 IP, 33 H, 25 R, 21 ER, 17 BB, 36 SO, .254 Opp. BA

Texas Starting Pitchers

Dylan Volantis, LHP Season Stats: 6-0, 2.06 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 56.2 IP, 41 H, 14 R, 13 ER, 17 BB, 80 SO, .193 Opp. BA

Ruger Riojas, RHP Season Stats: 5-2, 3.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 55.2 IP, 52 H, 24 R, 24 ER, 12 BB, 89 SO, .242 Opp. BA

Luke Harrison, LHP Season Stats: 4-2, 3.93 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 55 IP, 50 H, 29 R, 24 ER, 23 BB, 61 SO, .242 Opp. BA