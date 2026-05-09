Mississippi State Gets Run-Ruled by Auburn as Series Slips Away

No. 11 Mississippi State had its chances to clinch a massively important SEC series win over No. 6 Auburn.

Those chances mostly came Friday night, not Saturday.

Auburn rolled 13-2 in the finale, the first run-rule loss at Dudy Noble Field since Florida won 13-3 last season. That one lasted eight innings. This one didn’t even make it that far.

The Tigers ended it in the seventh by turning a 4-6-3 double play with the bases loaded. Jacob Parker was a half-step short of beating the throw.

Mississippi State didn’t create many scoring chances, and that seventh inning was its best look all day. The only runs came on Ace Reese’s 393-foot homer in the fifth, which only trimmed the deficit to 8-2.

Most of the afternoon was defined by pitching problems.

The exception was Ryan McPherson, who returned after seven weeks on the shelf. He was always going to be limited, but his outing ended after 1.1 innings and 34 pitches when he stumbled behind the plate.

It was obvious he didn’t want to come out. Before that, he looked fine: one solo homer, one unearned run, and 23 strikes in 34 pitches.

Whatever the reason for the early hook, the bullpen couldn’t stop the bleeding. Dane Burns, Parker Rhodes, Jack Bauer and Maddox Webb combined to give up 11 earned runs on 12 hits and three walks. Nobody slowed Auburn’s momentum. Tyler Pitzer was the only pitcher who didn’t allow a run or hit, but he faced only two batters.

At this point in the calendar, losses like this don’t just sting. They shape what the postseason will look like.

Mississippi State has only three games left to steady itself, and Saturday’s run‑rule loss is the kind that lingers if you let it.

The Bulldogs had a chance to take control of the series on Friday and didn’t. Om Saturday, Auburn slammed the door on its way out of town.

Now Mississippi State has to decide whether this becomes the moment that derails the finish or the one that lights a fire within the Bulldogs with the season hanging in the balance.

Pitching Decisions

WP: Alex Petrovic (8-2), 5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HP, 1 HR, 103 TP, 65 ST

LP: Ryan McPherson (3-1), 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 34 TP, 23 ST

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Gehrig Frei: 3-4, 1 R

Ace Reese: 3-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR

Next Up

Mississippi State doesn’t have a midweek game to use as a palate cleanser. The Bulldogs are stuck with this until they head to College Station, Texas to face No. 9 Texas A&M.

The Aggies are currently in their series finale against No. 20 Ole Miss. The series is tied 1-1 with Texas A&M winning earlier Saturday 18-5 after a 5-3 Ole Miss win Friday night.