Mississippi State Handles Its Business in Methodical Win Over Delaware

Mississippi State didn’t do anything flashy Saturday afternoon.

No chaos. No drama. No stretches where you’re gripping the armrest wondering how it’s about to go sideways.

And honestly? That’s what was supposed to happen.

Game 1 Recap: Mississippi State Gets Ace-Level Outing from McPherson Against Delaware

This was a game where the Bulldogs simply handled their business. It wasn’t perfect baseball, they did commit an error and left nine runners stranded on base. But the Bulldogs played solid, controlled, mostly mistake-free baseball that slowly wore Delaware down until the deficit reached 10 runs in the eighth inning.

That’s what good teams do to teams they’re supposed to beat.

From the start, it was clear this wasn’t going to be a night where Mississippi State needed a crooked number early to feel safe.

The Bulldogs scored in the first, tacked on in the fourth, and then let the game breathe. There was no sense of urgency to blow it open immediately. They trusted the process, trusted the arms, and trusted that if they kept putting together decent at-bats, the separation would come.

Aidan Teel set the tone right away with a long, patient at-bat to start the game. Ace Reese followed it up by doing exactly what you want your No. 2 spot hitter to do, take the ball the other way and cash in a run.

The middle innings were where Mississippi State quietly took control. The two-run homer in the fourth didn’t feel like a knockout punch, but it shifted the game into a different gear.

Suddenly Delaware had to be perfect, and they weren’t. Mississippi State didn’t rush anything after that. They just kept stacking quality innings.

Reed Stallman’s solo shot in the fifth felt inevitable more than explosive. Same with the double later in the inning that pushed the lead to five. These weren’t panic swings. These were hitters staying within themselves and getting rewarded when pitchers missed.

Noah Sullivan, returning to action after suffering a minor injury during the week, helped with that. His three-run home run down the right field line made the score 8-0. Blake Bevins put an end the contest with a two run homer to left field.

Mississippi State didn’t play like the greatest team ever assembled. It didn’t need to.

It played like a team that understands the assignment. Throw strikes, make plays, don’t chase, and punish mistakes when they show up.

Those teams usually look pretty boring on days like this.

And that’s kind of the point.

DAWG FEED: