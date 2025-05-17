Mississippi State has a new career home run leader after run-rule victory
Mississippi State’s historic baseball program has a new all-time home run leader.
Hunter Hines hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, giving him 68 career home runs and surpassing Rafael Palmeiro in the record books.
It also put the Bulldogs ahead 12-3 in the sixth inning against Missouri and Noah Sullivan drove in the run-rule-winning run in the seventh to give the Bulldogs a 13-3 victory.
Mississippi State hit four home runs in Friday night’s win, giving the Bulldogs 12 home runs already in the series. The Bulldogs now have 94 total home runs on the season, which ranks 11th in the nation. In addition to Hines, Powell, Chance and Reese also hit home runs.
Hines had just one hit but led Mississippi State with four RBIs. Chance and Powell were second with three RBIs each.
Unlike Thursday’s series opener, the Tigers never mounted a real threat to challenge the Bulldogs’ lead. Mississippi State scored eight runs in the first wo innings and led 9-3 when the Tigers scored their last run of the game.
It’s the third-straight SEC series win for the Bulldogs and eighth win since the head coaching change. It also will likely guarantee them a spot in the NCAA Tournament. It also helps their SEC Tournament seeding.
Mississippi State won’t be getting a first round bye and will have to play on the first day of the conference tournament. The Bulldogs are 14-15 in SEC games, which puts them in a tie with Florida for 9th place in the SEC standings. Ole Miss upsetting No. 6 Auburn on Friday puts the No. 8 seed out of reach for the Bulldogs, but whoever gets the No. 9 seed will get to play South Carolina in the first round.
The No. 10 seed will likely play Texas A&M who, despite being swept by Missouri, isn’t a team anyone wants to face in a single-elimination format.
Mississippi State and Missouri will wrap up their regular seasons at 2 p.m. Saturday on SECN+.