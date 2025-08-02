Mississippi State in The Show weekly roundup: August 2
Mississippi State baseball has been quiet since the MLB Draft and bringing two highly-touted prospects to Starkville in left-hander Jack Bauer and outfielder Jacob Parker.
But some former Bulldogs are making noise in the major leagues. Here's how the 11 former Mississippi State players have fared so far in MLB:
Diamond Dawgs in MLB Roundup
Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals
Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .256 AB: 258 H: 66 R: 25 2B: 12 3B: 0 HR: 3 RBI: 24 BB: 19 SB: 8 OPS: .654
Notes: Frazier went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, two runs scored and a stolen base against the Braves on July 29.
J.T. Ginn – Athletics
Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 2-2 ERA: 3.89 G: 13 GS: 6 SV: 0 IP: 44 K: 47 BB: 10
Notes: Ginn earned a win after tossing six shutout innings with six strikeouts, no walk and just three hits allowed in a start at the Astros on July 27.
Kendall Graveman – Arizona Diamondbacks
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 6.08 G: 14 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 13.1 K: 5 BB: 8
Notes: Graveman has made four-straight scoreless relief outings spanning four innings and surrendered only two hits during that span.
Nathaniel Lowe – Washington Nationals
Pos. 1B Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .226 AB: 407 H: 92 R: 49 2B: 16 3B: 2 HR: 15 RBI: 63 BB: 39 SB: 1 OPS: .680
Notes: Lowe has a hit in five-straight games including an RBI double at the Astros on July 28.
Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays
Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .286 AB: 252 H: 72 R: 25 2B: 11 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 28 BB: 14 SB: 15 OPS: .687
Notes: Mangum went 2-for-5 with a double against the White Sox on July 23.
Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals
Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 0.00 G: 6 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 6 K: 7 BB: 0
Notes: Pilkington picked up a win in relief at the Astros on July 28 and has only surrendered two baserunners in six scoreless innings of relief since being called up on July 22.
Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent
Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.
Brent Rooker – Athletics
Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .274 AB: 431 H: 118 R: 68 2B: 24 3B: 3 HR: 23 RBI: 62 BB: 47 SB: 4 OPS: .851
Notes: Rooker has hit safely in five-consecutive games including back-to-back games with home runs against the Mariners on July 29-30.
Chris Stratton – Free Agent
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles
Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .269 AB: 227 H: 61 R: 44 2B: 9 3B: 1 HR: 12 RBI: 26 BB: 11 SB: 1 OPS: .790
Notes: Westburg is hitting .344 (11-for-32) with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs over his last seven games.
Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers
Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 2-0 ERA: 2.01 G: 4 GS: 4 SV: 0 IP: 22.1 K: 29 BB: 3
Notes: Woodruff has a 29:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and has held hitters to a .163 batting average against him this season.
*Information from a Mississippi State Athletics press release was used in this story.