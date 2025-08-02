Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State in The Show weekly roundup: August 2

Eleven former Bulldogs are on active MLB rosters as teams begin to enter the final months of the regular season and begin chasing playoff spots.

Taylor Hodges

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Jake Mangum (28) reacts after hitting an inside the park home run against the Oakland Athletics in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Jake Mangum (28) reacts after hitting an inside the park home run against the Oakland Athletics in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mississippi State baseball has been quiet since the MLB Draft and bringing two highly-touted prospects to Starkville in left-hander Jack Bauer and outfielder Jacob Parker.

But some former Bulldogs are making noise in the major leagues. Here's how the 11 former Mississippi State players have fared so far in MLB:

Diamond Dawgs in MLB Roundup

Kansas City Royals second base Adam Frazier (26) celebrates hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jay.
Kansas City Royals second base Adam Frazier (26) celebrates hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning with teammates at Rogers Centre. / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals

Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .256 AB: 258 H: 66 R: 25 2B: 12 3B: 0 HR: 3 RBI: 24 BB: 19 SB: 8 OPS: .654
Notes: Frazier went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, two runs scored and a stolen base against the Braves on July 29.

Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (70) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Daikin Park.
Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (70) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Daikin Park. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

J.T. Ginn – Athletics

Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 2-2 ERA: 3.89 G: 13 GS: 6 SV: 0 IP: 44 K: 47 BB: 10
Notes: Ginn earned a win after tossing six shutout innings with six strikeouts, no walk and just three hits allowed in a start at the Astros on July 27.

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kendall Graveman (49) throws in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels.
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kendall Graveman (49) throws in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kendall Graveman – Arizona Diamondbacks

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 6.08 G: 14 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 13.1 K: 5 BB: 8
Notes: Graveman has made four-straight scoreless relief outings spanning four innings and surrendered only two hits during that span.

Washington Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (33) hits a RBI double against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning.
Washington Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (33) hits a RBI double against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning at Daikin Park. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Nathaniel Lowe – Washington Nationals

Pos. 1B  Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .226 AB: 407 H: 92 R: 49 2B: 16 3B: 2 HR: 15 RBI: 63 BB: 39 SB: 1 OPS: .680
Notes: Lowe has a hit in five-straight games including an RBI double at the Astros on July 28.

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum (28) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum (28) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays

Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .286 AB: 252 H: 72 R: 25 2B: 11 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 28 BB: 14 SB: 15 OPS: .687
Notes: Mangum went 2-for-5 with a double against the White Sox on July 23.

Washington Nationals pitcher Konnor Pilkington (45) throws to the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Nationals Park.
Washington Nationals pitcher Konnor Pilkington (45) throws to the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals

Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 0.00 G: 6 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 6 K: 7 BB: 0
Notes: Pilkington picked up a win in relief at the Astros on July 28 and has only surrendered two baserunners in six scoreless innings of relief since being called up on July 22.

Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent

Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.

Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) scores a run on a double by Tyler Soderstrom during the fourth inning.
Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) scores a run on a double by Tyler Soderstrom during the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Sutter Health Park. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Brent Rooker – Athletics

Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .274 AB: 431 H: 118 R: 68 2B: 24 3B: 3 HR: 23 RBI: 62 BB: 47 SB: 4 OPS: .851
Notes: Rooker has hit safely in five-consecutive games including back-to-back games with home runs against the Mariners on July 29-30.

Chris Stratton – Free Agent

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jordan Westburg (11) hits a solo home run during the first inning.
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jordan Westburg (11) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles

Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .269 AB: 227 H: 61 R: 44 2B: 9 3B: 1 HR: 12 RBI: 26 BB: 11 SB: 1 OPS: .790
Notes: Westburg is hitting .344 (11-for-32) with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs over his last seven games.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers

Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 2-0 ERA: 2.01 G: 4 GS: 4 SV: 0 IP: 22.1 K: 29 BB: 3
Notes: Woodruff has a 29:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and has held hitters to a .163 batting average against him this season.

*Information from a Mississippi State Athletics press release was used in this story.

