Mississippi State Keeps Pitching Plan Intact Entering South Carolina Series

No. 17 Mississippi State will roll with the same starting pitcher rotation it debuted last weekend against Tennessee for this weekend's SEC series against South Carolina.

That series didn’t go well for the Bulldogs, who lost all three games against the Volunteers, but it wasn’t the starting pitchers’ fault. For the most part Bulldog pitching kept things competitive and the starters accounted for enough innings.

Even after a second-straight SEC series sweep, Mississippi State’s pitching still ranks third in the SEC with a 3.60 team ERA.

South Carolina, meanwhile, has only announced its Friday and Saturday starters. That likely sets up Sunday to be a bullpen game for the Gamecocks.

Starting Pitcher Matchups

Friday

LHP Tomas Valincius vs. RHP Brandon Stone Valincius: 6-1, 1.53 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 53 IP, 36 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 12 BB, 72 SO, .190 Opp. BA



Stone: 4-1, 2.89 ERA, 43.2 IP, 43 H, 15 R, 14 ER, 14 BB, 43 SO, .256 Opp. BA

Saturday

RHP Duke Stone vs. RHP Amp Phillips Stone: 5-1, 4.32 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 41.2 IP, 41 H, 23 R, 20 ER, 15 BB, 58 SO, .253 Opp. BA



Phillips: 3-4, 2.17 ERA, 49.2 IP, 33 H, 15 R, 12 ER, 22 BB, 56 SO, .188 Opp. BA

Sunday

LHP Charlie Foster vs. TBA Foster: 0-2, 5.55 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 24.1 IP, 23 H, 10 R, 15 ER, 15 BB, 26 SO, .247 Opp. BA

On the bump in Columbia pic.twitter.com/WdfWaQiO5k — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 16, 2026

Mississippi State Notable Relief Pitchers

Ben Davis: 0-1, 4 SV, 4.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 25.2 IP, 23 H, 15 R, 14 ER, 5 BB, 31 SO, .240 Opp. BA

Maddox Webb: 0-1, 1 SV, 3.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 15 IP, 13 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 8 BB, 21 SO, .228 Opp. BA

Maddox Miller: 2-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 15.1 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 26 SO, .246 Opp. BA

Jack Gleason: 3-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 18 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 7 BB, 31 SO, .190 Opp. BA

South Carolina Notable Relief Pitchers

Alex Valentin: 4 SV, 1-2, 3.73 ERA, 31.1 IP, 22 H, 15 R, 13 ER, 16 BB, 41 SO, .191 Opp. BA

Alex Philpott: 3 SV, 0-3, 5.06 ERA, 10.2 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO, .275 Opp. BA

Zach Russell: 1 SV, 3-0, 2.37 ERA, 19 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 11 BB, 17 SO, .169 Opp. BA

Cooper Parks: 1 SV, 3-1, 3.60 ERA, 20 IP, 14 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 12 BB, 13 SO, .200 Opp. BA