Two Mississippi State Standouts Named Finalists for Ferriss Trophy
Mississippi State has two familiar names in the running for one of the state’s top honors.
Ace Reese and Tomas Valincius were announced Tuesday as finalists for the Ferriss Trophy, given each year to the top college baseball player in Mississippi.
Reese is back on the finalist list for the second straight season, and his numbers explain why.
The junior third baseman is hitting .335 and leads the SEC with 21 doubles. He’s also near the top of the league in just about every major category: third in total bases (143), fourth in RBIs (63), fifth in runs (61), sixth in home runs (18) and slugging (.704), eighth in OPS (1.134) and ninth in hits (68). It’s been the kind of season where he’s producing every weekend and doing it in big moments.
Valincius has been just as important on the mound. In 13 starts, the sophomore left‑hander is 8‑2 with a 2.52 ERA, 105 strikeouts and only 16 walks in 75 innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
He ranks second in the SEC in strikeouts and wins, third in innings and WHIP (0.99) and fourth in strikeout‑to‑walk ratio (6.56). When Mississippi State has needed a stopper, he’s been that guy.
The Ferriss Trophy will be awarded May 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum in Jackson.
Mississippi State players have won the award nine times in its 21‑year history, the most of any program. Past winners include Thomas Berkery (2006), Ed Easley (2007), Chris Stratton (2012), Hunter Renfroe (2013), Jake Mangum (2016, 2019), Brent Rooker (2017), Tanner Allen (2021) and Dakota Jordan (2024). Mangum remains the only two‑time winner.
Ferriss Trophy Award Winners
- 2025 JB Middleton, P, Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- 2024 Dakota Jordan, OF, Mississippi State Bulldogs
- 2023 Kemp Alderman, OF/C, Ole Miss Rebels
- 2022 Tanner Hall, P, Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- 2021 Tanner Allen, OF, Mississippi State Bulldogs
- 2019 Jake Mangum, OF, Mississippi State Bulldogs
- 2018 Nick Sandlin, P, Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- 2017 Brent Rooker, 1B, Mississippi State Bulldogs
- 2016 Jake Mangum, OF, Mississippi State Bulldogs
- 2015 James McMahon, P, Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- 2014 Auston Bousfield, OF, Ole Miss Rebels
- 2013 Hunter Renfroe, OF, Mississippi State Bulldogs
- 2012 Chris Stratton, P, Mississippi State Bulldogs
- 2011 Tyler Koelling, OF, Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- 2010 Drew Pomeranz, P, Ole Miss Rebels
- 2009 Craig Westcott, IF/P, Belhaven Blazers
- 2008 Scott Bittle, P, Ole Miss Rebels
- 2007 Ed Easley, C, Mississippi State Bulldogs
- 2006 Thomas Berkery, IF, Mississippi State Bulldogs
- 2005 Brian Pettway, OF, Ole Miss Rebels
- 2004 Stephen Head, IF/P, Ole Miss Rebels
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Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.