Mississippi State's newest coach talks about first months on the job

"Where else would you wanna be?"



Coach O'Connor joined @JoelTColeman and @loganlowery on the Dear Ol' State Podcast!



💻: https://t.co/1vMpBEdCCQ

🍎: https://t.co/FRRMYz1t1W

🟢: https://t.co/CmZi7o3AFG#HailState pic.twitter.com/4vF0PlKR8v