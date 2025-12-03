Mississippi State football National Signing Day tracker

Today is one of the busiest and most important days for college football programs across the nation as it is National Signing Day.

Mississippi State got off to a fast start, receiving 15 signed letters of before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

11 a.m. Update

It's shaping up to be a great signing class for Mississippi State. With 23 signees with paperwork already done, the Bulldogs don't have much left coming.

But the list of names we're waiting to become official include Bralan Womack, Dalton Toothman, Tico Crittendon, Hayden Chambers, Terrell Johnson, Kyle Rushing.

Depending on your preference of recruiting services, the Bulldogs could have a top 25 signing class. 247Sports currently has the class ranked No. 25 overall. Rivals (aka On3) has the class ranked No. 32.

Here's who has signed LOIs to join the Bulldogs next season:

2026 Mississippi State football signing class

Current total (10:48 a.m.): 23 (14 offense, 8 defense, 1 athlete)

(Player bios courtesy of Mississippi State Athletics)

QB Brodie McWhorter 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Cass HS (Kingston, Ga.)



Prepped at Cass High School … McWhorter is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings … Both ESPN and 247 rate McWhorter as a 3-star prospect … For stats available: In 2025, he helped lead Cass High School to the second round of the Georgia Class 4A State Playoffs ... He concluded his senior year completing 155 of his 248 passes to go along with 2,167 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns and four interceptions ... He also rushed for 299 yards and five scores on 54 carries.

CB Camron Brown 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., Valdosta (Valdosta, Ga.)



Prepped at Valdosta High School … Brown is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings … Both ESPN and 247 rate Brown as a 3-star prospect … Primarily played corner in high school … For stats available: recorded 69 tackles, 8.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, three QB hurries, two interceptions and seven pass deflections … Breakout season as a junior in 2024 on a team that went 9-3 and advanced to the second round of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs … Under Armour All American for the Class of 2026 … Two-sport athlete in high school, also playing basketball.

MBA’s Luke Hutchinson runs the ball during the game at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville , Tenn., Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. | Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TE Luke Hutchinson 6-foot-3.5, 235 lbs., MBA (Nashville, Tenn.)



Spent a post graduate season at Avon Old Farms and reclassified to the 2026 class from the 2025 class…Played high school ball at Montgomery Bell in Nashville…Hutchinson is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings…Both ESPN and 247 rate Hutchinson as a 3-star prospect … For stats available: In 2024, he recorded 26 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

Alcoa Tornadoes Kolby Barrett (8) intercepts a pass against the West Rebels during the game at West High School in Knoxville, TN on Friday, September 29, 2023. | Randy Sartin/Special To The News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

S Kolby Barrett 6-foot-2, 190 lbs., Baylor School (Alcoa, Tenn.)



Prepped at Baylor High School … Barrett is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings … Both ESPN and 247 rate Barrett as a 3-star prospect … For stats available: In 2024, totaled 63 tackles, 10 PBUs, four interceptions and one forced fumble … Has played both offense and defense … Helped Baylor advance to the TSSAA Division II Class AAA State Semifinals run in 2024 … Named to Tennessee Sports Writers Association 2024 Division II-AAA All State Team … Started high school career at Alcoa High School … Sophomore and Freshman seasons at Alcoa finished with a pair of TSSAA Division I Class 3A State Championships with records of 13-1 and 14-1 … Dual sport athlete with a history in track & field competing in the sprint and jump events.

WR Camden Capehart 5-foot-8, 145 lbs., Winnsboro (Winnsboro, Texas)



Prepped at Winnsboro High School … Capehart is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings … Both ESPN and 247 rate Capehart as a 3-star prospect … For stats available: In 2024, caught 56 passes for 1,379 yards and 25 TDs on 24.6 yards per reception ... In 2023, caught 39 receptions for 1,022 yards and 17 TDs on 26.2 yards per catch ... Also played baseball and ran track ... Won the Texas 3A 100-meter title as a sophomore with a time of 10.44 ... Ran a sophomore season-best 10.37 100 to win an area championship ... Also qualified for regionals in the long jump (21-6 season-best leap) ... Ran freshman 200-meter times of 22.34 and 22.43 in Spring 2023.

TE Adam Land 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., A. Crawford Mosley (Panama City, Fla.)



Prepped at Mosley High School … Land is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings…Both ESPN and 247 rate Land as a 3-star prospect … For stats available: Land tallied 638 receiving yards on 43 receptions with three touchdowns…Three-sport athlete in high school, also playing baseball and basketball.

WR Matthew Mayfield 6-foot-3, 195 lbs., Beau Chene (Arnaudville, La.)/Copiah-Lincoln CC



Rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports composite JUCO rankings ... 247 ranks Mayfield as the 31st best JUCO prospect, 6th best wide receiver and 11th best from Louisiana ... In two seasons at Co-Lin, Mayfield had 28 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns ... Committed to Mississippi State on July 29, 2025.

WR Jayden Cration 6-foot-3, 185 lbs., Canton (Canton, Miss.)



Prepped at Canton High School … Cration is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings … Both ESPN and 247 rate Cration as a 3-star prospect … Rivals/On3 rank Cration as the 84th best wide receiver and the 19th best player in the state of Mississippi … Member of the 2025 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game Roster … Earned 5A Mississippi All-State honors on offense in 2024 and First Team All-Region honors ... For stats available: In 2025, Cration brought in 25 receptions for 695 yards and 11 touchdowns … In his junior year, Cration helped lead Canton to an 8-4 record and an appearance in the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs … During his junior season in 2024, he had 32 receptions for 739 yards and six touchdowns.

S Antavius Watts 6-foot-0, 185 lbs., Carver (Columbus, Ga.)



Prepped at Carver High School … Watts is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings … Both ESPN and 247 rate Watts as a 3-star prospect … For stats available: Watts tallied over 129 tackles, 11 TFLs, three interceptions, four pass deflections and one fumble recovery … Won the 2024 GHSA Class 2A State Championship … Multi-sport athlete, also running track while in high school.

OT Jayden Ross 6-foot-6, 315 lbs., Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.)



Prepped at Ocean Springs High School … Ross is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings … Both ESPN and 247 rate Ross as a 3-star prospect … Member of the 2025 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game Roster ... In 2025, helped Ocean Springs reach the Mississippi 3A State Playoffs ... According to 247Sports, Ross was a two-sport athlete as a competitive powerlifter, rising into his third season as a varsity starter on the football field ... Helped pave the way for over 3,000 rush yards as a junior in 2024 for the 8-5 MHSAA Class 7A State Semifinalists, an improvement off of the 2023 sophomore season team that finished in the MHSAA Class 7A First Round with a record of 9-2 ... Named to the 2024 Region 4-7A First Team.

Tupelo running back Jaeden Hill has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB Jaeden Hill 6-foot-0, 220 lbs., Tupelo HS (Tupelo, Miss.)



Prepped at Tupelo High School … Hill is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings … Both ESPN and 247 rate Hill as a 3-star prospect … Rivals/On3 rank Hill as the 57th best running back in America and the 26th best player in Mississippi ... Member of the 2025 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game Roster ... Two-time 7A Mr. Football in Mississippi ... 2025 Mississippi 7A Offensive Player of the Year ... 2025 7A Mississippi State All-State honoree ... For stats available: Hill has rushed for over 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2025 while helping guide Tupelo High School to the 7A State Championship game ... In 2024, he helped lead Tupelo to an undefeated season for the first time since 1945 while also winning the 7A State Championship, their first state title since 1992, while rushing for 224 yards and three touchdowns in the title game.

TE Zayion Cotton 6-foot-5, 205 lbs., Grenada (Grenada, Miss.)



Prepped at Grenada High School … Cotton is rated as a 4-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings … Both ESPN and 247 rate Cotton as a 3-star prospect … Rivals/On3 rank Cotton as the 21st best Tight End and the 14th best player in the state of Mississippi … Member of the 2025 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game Roster … In 2024, he earned Second Team All-State honors as a wide receiver and First Team All-Region 1-6A honors … For stats available in 2025, Cotton had 50 receptions for 807 yards and 12 touchdowns … In 2024, Cotton helped lead Grenada to a 14-1 record and the Mississippi State 6A State Championship, which was also he school’s first state title in football…During his junior season in 2024 he had 48 receptions for 700 yards and six touchdowns …As a sophomore in 2023, Cotton helped Grenada to the State Championship game, finishing as the runner-up .. He had 37 receptions for 636 yards and five touchdowns … While in high school, Cotton also played basketball and ran track …Ran the 110 hurdles (17.17 PR), 400m (55,26 PR), 4x1 and 4x4 relays.

OL Leon Noil 6-foot-4, 255 lbs., Edna Karr (New Orleans, La.)



Prepped at Edna Karr High School … Noil is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings … Both ESPN and 247 rate Noil as a 3-star prospect … Rivals/On3 rank Noil as the 92nd best interior offensive lineman and the 27th best player in the state of Louisiana … Played left tackle for Edna Karr's Louisiana Division 1 Select State championship squad … According to 247Sports, Noil is a Power-4 caliber offensive lineman who provides valuable flexibility as an inside-outside offensive lineman ... Three-year varsity letterwinner ... Played left tackle during his 2025 senior season ... Won the 2024 Louisiana State Championship with a 14-0 record ... In 2023, played in the State Semifinals ... 2024 Louisiana 5A All-State honoree.

DL Kaleb Morris 6-foot-4, 250 lbs., Mary G. Montgomery (Semmes, Ala.)



Prepped at Mary G. Montgomery High School … Morrisis ratedas a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings … Both ESPN and 247 rate Watts as a 3-star prospect … For stats available: During his senior season in 2025, herecorded 35 tackles, nine TFLs, three sacks and eight hurries.

LB Micah Nickerson 6-foot-5, 215 lbs., South Pike HS (Magnolia, Miss.)



Prepped at South Pike High School … Nickerson is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings … Rivals ranks Nickerson as a 4-star prospect while both ESPN and 247 rate him as a 3-star prospect … Rivals/On3 rank Nickerson as the 45th best edge player in the nation and 17thbest player from the state of Mississippi … For stats available: tallied 130 tackles, 48.0 TFLs, 24.0 sacks, six hurries, five interceptions and recovered three fumbles … Multi-sport athlete in high school, also competing in basketball and track.

DL Davon Young 6-foot-3, 282 lbs., Theodore (Mobile, Ala.)



Prepped at Theodore High School … Young is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings … Both ESPN and 247 rate Steen as a 3-star prospect.

OT Kison Shepard 6-foot-6, 330 lbs., Germantown (Somerville, Tenn.)



Rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports composite JUCO rankings ... 247 ranks Shepard as the 15th best offensive tackle in JUCO ... Spent the 2024 season at Trinity Valley CC and the 2025 season at East Mississippi CC ... Committed to Mississippi State on November 23.

S Dre Riley 6-foot-1, 185 lbs., Charleston (Charleston, Miss.)/Northwest Mississippi CC



Rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports composite JUCO rankings ... 247 ranks Riley as the 34th best JUCO prospect, 3rd best safety and 13th best from Mississippi ... In two seasons at Northwest, Riley totaled 72 tackles, four TFLs, three interceptions, seven pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery ... Helped NW to 20 wins and a pair of MACCC Championships in two seasons ... Earned several academic accolades, including Second Team NJCAA All-Academic, Distinguished Academic All-MACCC and selections to the Vice President’s List for the Spring 2025 semester, the President’s List for the Fall 2024 semester and the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 semesters.

OT Dylan Steen 6-foot-4, 275 lbs., St. Thomas Aquinas (Miami, Fla.)



Prepped at St. Thomas Aquinas High School … Steen is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings … Both ESPN and 247 rate Steen as a 3-star prospect … Spent much of the 2024 season playing right guard for the 5A State Champions … Has played both tackle and guard positions … Also played basketball and power lifted in high school … Won a state title in 2023 and 2024.

WR Keymian Henderson Jr. 6-foot-4, 190 lbs., Carthage HS (Carthage, Texas)



Prepped at Carthage High School… Henderson Jr.is ratedas a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings…both ESPN and 247 rate him as a 3-star prospect … For stats available: In 2024, led a Carthage team that finished 15-1 and won the Texas 4A D-II state championship … Caught 64 passes for 1,085 yards and 18 TDs on 16.95 yards per reception.

Carver's Zion Crumpton (3) celebrates his touchdown run at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. Carver leads Dothan 28-14 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Zion Crumpton 6-foot-1, 163 lbs., Carver (Montgomery, Ala.)



Prepped at Carver High School...Crumpton is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings…Both ESPN and 247 rate Crumpton as a 3-star prospect ... Member of the Alabama-Mississippi All Star Game Roster ... Played quarterback for Carver High School in 2025...Invited to the 2025 Under Armour Next Camp Series...Registered a 20+ mph PlayerData speed in games during the 2025 season...For stats available: In 2025, Crumpton had 60 completions for 854 Yds and 18 TDs...Crumpton had a total of 616 rushing yards with 4 TDs...In 2024, finished junior season with 510 scrimmage yards and four offensive TDs...Caught 27 passes for 413 yards and 3 TDs, while rushing 8 times for 97 yards and one touchdown.

ATH Jaiden Taylor 6-foot-0, 180 lbs., Noxubee County (Macon, Miss.)



Prepped at Noxubee County High School … Taylor is rated as a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings … Both ESPN and 247 rate Taylor as a 3-star prospect … Rivals/On3 rank Taylor as the 19th best athlete and the 22nd best player in the state of Mississippi … Member of the 2025 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game Roster ... Earned 3A Mississippi All-State honors as a defender in 2024 … For stats available, Taylor has tallied over 50 receptions for over 900 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns ... He totaled over 100 career tackles, four interceptions, three pass deflections and a fumble recovery … As a junior in 2024, he helped Noxubee County to an 11-3 record and a runner-up finish in the 3A State Championship ... Helped Noxubee County to back-to-back-back Mississippi 3A State Championship games in 2022, 2023 & 2024.

RB Cooper Crosby 6-foot-0, 205 lbs., Gulfport HS (Gulfport, Miss.)



Prepped at Gulfport High School… Crosbyis ratedas a 3-star prospect by the Rivals/On3 Industry Rankings… Both ESPN and 247 rate him as a 3-star prospect … Member of the 2025 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game Roster … US Army All-American … For stats available: Rushed for over 3,000 yards and 56 touchdowns on over 400 carries … Had 15 100+yard rushing games … Caught 80 passes for over 1,000 receiving yards and 12 scores.

