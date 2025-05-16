Mississippi State's Hunter Hines nearing career home run record
Thursday night’s game between Mississippi State and Missouri turned into a one-sided home run derby. The Bulldogs scored the most runs in the program’s nearly 140 year history on eight home runs.
Lost amongst all of that is the record Hunter Hines is about to set. Hines had two home runs against the Tigers, giving him 67 career home runs and in a tie for most in school history with Rafael Palmeiro.
Based on how the Bulldogs swung the bats in the series opener against Missouri, it’s likely he’ll break that tie before we know when they’ll be playing in Hoover, Ala.
2026 Season Opener Announced
We may not know who Mississippi State’s coach will be at the start of the 2026 season, but we know where they’ll make their debut.
Mississippi State announced it will be part of the 2026 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas from February 27 – March 1. The Bulldogs will be part of a stacked six-team field, most of whom will be in this year’s NCAA Tournament, including Arizona State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA and Virginia Tech. Specific matchups will be announced at a later date.
It won’t be Mississippi State’s first time to play at Globe Life Field. The Bulldogs began the 2021 season there, beating Texas and Texas Tech, and we know how that season ended (a big party in Omaha).
"We can't wait to welcome six more elite programs to Globe Life Field to close out our 2026 college baseball slate as part of the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series," Jared Schrom, senior vice president of REV Entertainment, said. "Next year's field will be one of the best that we have ever hosted and college baseball fans are in for a treat as the nation's top programs visit Arlington."
Mississippi State is making a habit of starting their season at major league ballparks. The Bulldogs started this season off against Rice, Arizona and Oklahoma State at Daikin Park in Houston.