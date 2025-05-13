Mississippi State's midweek game against North Alabama cancelled
Turns out Mississippi State won’t have to worry about a midweek upset after all.
Mississippi State’s final game at Dudy Noble Field this season has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled. The decision was made “due to the abundance of rainfall in the Golden Triangle over the past few days and more inclement weather in the forecast for Tuesday.”
The Bulldogs (31-20, 12-15 SEC) won’t get one last party at Dudy Noble Field, but the memory of their final game at home this season will be a happy one. That was Mississippi State’s 6-5 win last Saturday against Ole Miss.
According to Mississippi State’s press release, Dudy Noble Field saw 330,009 fans during a 30-game home schedule. It’s an average of 11,000 per game.
Now, the Bulldogs will turn their attention towards Missouri. The Tigers avoided making some bad history by winning its first SEC games last weekend.
The final SEC series of the season is set to begin Thursday on SECN+. First-pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Mississippi State will need to win at least one game against the Tigers this weekend to reach 13 conference wins, which should be enough to earn an at-large invitation to the NCAA Tournament. Of course, more wins would help strengthen their resume in case of some conference tournament upsets that might see the SEC’s 13th team in the tournament get bumped out of it.
The Bulldogs can also help their seeding for the SEC Tournament next week in Hoover, Ala. They’re currently in 13th place and could move up to a spot that gets a first round bye. However, a lot of chaos and tiebreakers would have to just right for that to happen.