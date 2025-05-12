How to Watch: North Alabama at Mississippi State
Mississippi State is in a good position in the final week of the regular season, but that could change, even before the Bulldogs travel to Missouri this weekend.
The Bulldogs will host North Alabama in their final midweek game of the season. It would be easy to overlook the Lions, who have a losing record, but that’s how big SEC teams fall to smaller, sub-.500 teams. Interim coach Justin Parker knows this.
“North Alabama will have our full attention on Tuesday night,” Parker said after the Bulldogs wrapped the series win against Ole Miss on Saturday.
Parker, like many of us, has seen plenty of SEC teams fall to teams they shouldn’t have. Remember Arkansas losing to Missouri State? Or how about Vanderbilt losing to Middle Tennessee? Tennessee losing to East Tennessee State? Texas losing to Texas State? Auburn losing to UAB (twice)? Even the newest No. 1 team in the nation, LSU, has a loss to Northwestern State on its resume.
And, of course, Mississippi State fans remember Ole Miss losing to Little Rock, right?
The Bulldogs don’t have any losses like that and their only midweek loss since SEC play began was against Ole Miss in the 2025 Governor’s Cup. Some might argue they’re due for one and this would be the right time.
Mississippi State is coming off an intense, emotional rivalry series win against Ole Miss, that followed a series sweep of Kentucky the week before. Now, the Bulldogs will face a Missouri team that showed it isn’t the “easy win” some people had them pegged as. (Editor’s note: Like this writer.) It’s not inconceivable to think the Bulldogs could overlook North Alabama and watch its postseason resume take a big hit.
Of course, all of this could be moot if the rain and storms don’t stay away.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow Mississippi State’s midweek game against North Alabama:
Who: North Alabama (20-29, 13-14 ASUN) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (31-20, 12-15 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 9-2
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 8, North Alabama 4
Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Ole Miss, 6-5
Last time out, Lions: lost to Eastern Kentucky, 3-2