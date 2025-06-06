Mississippi State's Ross Highfill to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
A Mississippi State player who started 35 games last season and played in 10 more is headed to the transfer portal.
Catcher/outfielder Ross Highfill is reportedly going to enter the transfer portal after three seasons in Starkville. Highfill’s career at Mississippi State started off promising, starting 36 games behind the plate as a freshman and hit three home runs in a game. But his sophomore season was plagued by a shoulder injury and he only in four games.
UPDATED: Mississippi State Baseball 2025-26 Offseason Roster Tracker
But Highfill came back healthy this season and there was hope for him to regain his freshman form. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.
The Madison Central alumnus batted .218 this past season (the lowest average of any Bulldog with 30 ore more starts last season) with 27 total hits, four doubles, three home runs, a triple and 20 RBIs. He also drew 11 walks and stole 12 bases, but struck out 44 times.
Highfill becomes the 14th Mississippi State player to enter the transfer portal, which isn’t a shocking number when a coaching change is involved.
New Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor is expected to bring in a transfer class that ranks as one of the best in the nation and make the Bulldogs a championship contender next season.
With O’Connor’s welcome party and introductory press conference over with, we might start seeing players make commitments to Mississippi State soon.
Mississippi State Baseball Roster
Outgoing Transfers
RHP Will Passeau (Auburn University at Montgomery)
RHP Eli Walker
RHP Gavin Black
INF Dylan Cupp
LHP Wes Pritchard
RHP Mikhai Grant
OF Landis Davila
OF Michael O'Brien
OF Nolan Stevens
C Jackson Owen
RHP Kevin Mannell
LHP Robert Fortenberry
LHP Luke Dotson
C/OF Ross Highfill
Incoming Transfers
None
Players With No Eligibility Remaining
RHP Stone Simmons
RHP Chase Hungate
INF Hunter Hines
INF Sawyer Reeves