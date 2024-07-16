Mississippi State Shortstop Selected in the MLB Draft
The Los Angeles Angels will take David Mershon in the 18th round. After a strong finish to the 2023 season, Mississippi State fans had high expectations for Mershon coming into the 2024 season.
The Taylors, S.C. product can be defined as a “dirtbag,” which MSU head coach Chris Lemonis is quick to say is a term of endearment. The 5-8 175 pound shortstop does play with grit and determination Bulldog fans love, whether it be dropping a bunt to start a rally or getting his uniform dirty while on the field.
However, his toughness should not undervalue the 21-year-old's talent. The switch hitter is close to a five-tool player, with perhaps his power being the weakest link, but he flashed some power when hitting from the right side.
He stole 24 bases in the 2024 season, which is the fourth most in program history for a single season. Mershon also got on base often, hitting for a .347 average and boasting a .454 on-base percentage.
The first-team All-SEC member also blasted six home runs and drove in 41 runs. His teammates Hunter Hines and Dakota Jordan got a lot of praise, and rightfully so, but Mershon was the catalyst for the Bulldog offense and played a tremendous shortstop.